Court filing undermines mainstream media narrative of ‘anti-LGBT’ nightclub shooting in Colorado

A rush to judgment has left many public figures scrambling to backtrack.
COLORADO SPRINGS (LifeSiteNews) — A shooting that killed five and injured nineteen at a gay nightclub in Colorado was revealed Tuesday to have been carried out by a member of the LGBT community, despite a steady stream of politicians, activists, and media figures blaming the attack on mainstream conservative rhetoric.

On November 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others before being subdued by two individuals on the scene, one of whom was an armed U.S. Army veteran.

Various public figures, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins, and New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, as well as left-wing groups such as the so-called Human Rights Campaign (HRC), suggested the attack was the result of “hateful” rhetoric about LGBT issues:

However, Axios reports that a court filing by Aldrich’s public defender reveals that the suspect “is non-binary,” “use[s] they/them pronouns,” and in all formal filings will be referred to by the prefix “Mx.” instead of “Mr.”

While a clear picture of his motives has not yet emerged, Aldrich was reportedly involved in an armed standoff with police last year after threatening to destroy his mother’s home with a homemade bomb. Some such as Collins reacted to the news of the shooter’s self-identification by changing their theory of the crime to cast Aldrich as a victim of homophobia, namely online harassment, rather than a perpetrator of it:

Despite a steady rise in the LGBT community’s social standing, political power, and cultural influence over the past several years, left-wing activists continue attempting to paint homosexuals and gender-confused Americans as victims of a violence epidemic, often by citing murder cases in which the victim identified as “LGBT” regardless of whether their status was the motive for the crime, and by citing raw numbers while omitting how they compare to overall crime statistics.

Earlier this month, HRC released its annual report on the subject, finding that at least 32 “transgender and gender-nonconforming” individuals were killed in the United States this year – less than a tenth of a percent of the overall number of yearly murders, far lower than the numbers of murders broken down by victims’ specific races, and lower than the number of people estimated to be killed every year for being Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Catholic, or Eastern Orthodox.

