Court forces Christian baker to make cakes celebrating a transgender ‘transition’

DENVER, Colorado, June 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — According to a Colorado district court ruling, Christian cakeshop owner Jack Phillips will be forced to bake cakes celebrating transgender ideology.

This new ruling, published Wednesday, is only the most recent development as Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop fights to defend his religious freedoms.

In 2012, a homosexual couple requested that Phillips make them a cake celebrating their “wedding.” Being a Christian, Phillips refused to compromise his belief that marriage is between one man and one woman.

The homosexuals took him to court and sued for his refusal to participate in their “wedding.” The district judge ruled that Phillips be forced to relinquish his religious beliefs and make the “wedding” cake.

Rather than compromise, Phillips decided to stop making wedding cakes altogether, despite the fact that this was nearly half of his shop’s income. He continued to fight the ruling, taking the case to the Supreme Court.

In 2018, the Supreme Court overruled the former ruling and determined that forcing Phillips to create the cake was a violation of the First Amendment.

Before this ruling, Autumn Scardina, a male attorney who pretends to be a woman, demanded that Phillips create a cake celebrating his “transition.” Upon being refused, Scardina sued Phillips.

“The request was for a custom-designed cake, pink on the inside and blue on the outside, to reflect and celebrate a gender transition,” Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a legal organization protecting religious freedom, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Phillips’ shop declined the request because the customer specifically requested that the cake express messages and celebrate an event in conflict with Phillips’ religious beliefs,” ADF continued.

“Jack Phillips serves all people but shouldn’t be forced to create custom cakes with messages that violate his conscience,” ADF stated. “The harassment of people like Jack … has been occurring for nearly a decade and must stop.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

ADF pledged to continue to fight this decision, saying, “We will appeal this decision and continue to defend the freedom of all Americans to peacefully live and work according to their deeply held beliefs without fear of punishment.”

While Phillips, according to the most recent court decision, does not have the right to deny services which contradict his religious beliefs, retail establishments are rarely challenged for regularly denying entry to costumers not wearing a mask for medical reasons.

In response to this ruling, Catholic Vote tweeted, “See how this works? If you are a major corporation like Twitter, Salesforce, the NCAA, or MLB, you can refuse to do business with anyone you like — even an entire state. But conscientious small business owners must be destroyed until they surrender.”