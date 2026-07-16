Court rules in favor of Canadian embassy worker fired for refusing COVID shot

A Polish court ruled that the Canadian embassy in Warsaw broke the law by putting a worker on leave for not complying with Canada’s COVID shot mandate.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A court in Poland has ruled in favor of a Canadian embassy employee who was effectively pushed out of her job for not complying with Canada’s now-defunct mandatory COVID jab decree for federal workers.

The Polish national, Karolina Janiak, had worked at the Warsaw embassy since 2005. She sued her employer after she was put on leave with no pay in 2021 because she did not comply with then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mandatory COVID jab mandate.

Janiak wanted a medical exception from the abortion-tainted COVID jabs; however, this was not given. As a result, she resigned from the embassy in February of 2022, and then in April of the same year filed the lawsuit.

She was told that she was being put on leave via a letter from then-Canadian Ambassador to Poland Leslie Scanlon, who told her that it was “clear that vaccines are the best way to bring this pandemic to an end.”

In a ruling in June, which the Epoch Times said that it had obtained, the District Court for Warsaw-Śródmieście ruled that the Canadian embassy violated Polish law by putting Janiak on leave with no salary. Of note is that the court did not give an opinion on any mandatory vaccination policy.

“The question of whether or not the plaintiff should have been vaccinated was, for the court in these specific proceedings, a secondary issue,” noted Judge Adam Pruszyński.

The judge added that it was “clear and obvious” that Janiak should not have been put on leave, noting, “Polish law does not recognize an institution such as a unilateral decision by an employer to place an employee on any form of unpaid leave without retaining the right to remuneration.”

The Canadian embassy tried to have the lawsuit thrown out, but was not successful.

The Polish court ordered in its decision that the Canadian embassy in Warsaw pay Janiak some CA$45,000 in damages. This amount covers severance pay, leave allowance, and compensation. Additionally, the court ordered that Janiak be paid $7,300 for vacation pay and refunded some $3,700 in legal fees.

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 shot mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said that the unvaxxed would no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of reporting about the dangers of the experimental COVID shots, which include heart damage and blood clots.

The shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

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