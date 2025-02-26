Court rules in favor of school district that hid 11-year-old girl’s gender confusion from parents

The Massachusetts parents were shocked to discover that their daughter’s school had chosen not to inform them of her allegedly professed ‘genderqueer’ identity as well as its decision to allow her to use either boys’ or girls’ restrooms at the school.

(LifeSiteNews) — A federal court has dismissed an appeal by the Massachusetts parents who were blindsided by their daughter’s school, which sought to socially “transition” their then-11-year-old girl behind their backs.

The parents were shocked to discover that the school had chosen not to inform them of their daughter’s allegedly expressed “genderqueer” identity as well as their decision to allow the young girl to use either boys’ or girls’ restrooms at the school.

Marissa Silvestri and Stephen Foote filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against school district employees and the town of Ludlow after they were kept in the dark about their daughter choosing to go by a different name and pronouns while at school, beginning in 2020, according to a Boston.com report.

The parents of the young middle school girl had previously written to the school explaining that their “daughter was under professional care for her gender confusion and instructing that no one at the school should communicate with her about the subject,” explained the Federalist Society’s Frederick Claybrook in a commentary about the case.

When their daughter told the school that she didn’t want her parents to know about her claiming to identify as “genderqueer,” the school followed the daughter’s requests rather than those of the parents, Claybrook said.

The school went so far as to use their daughter’s given name and female pronouns during parent meetings while using her chosen pronouns in classes and school activities.

The parents said that the school’s concealing of their daughter’s “transition” name and pronouns “interferes with their parental rights as guaranteed by the United States Constitution,” according to the court.

However, the court rejected their appeal and defended the school supplying pro-“LGBTQ” materials to their daughter, asserting that parents may not “create a preferred educational experience for their child in public school.”

The case could ultimately work its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

