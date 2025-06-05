COVID-censured doctor says Liberals targeted him because he made government look bad

Conservative Party MP Dr. Matt Strauss shared with the House of Commons that a Trudeau cabinet minister told him criticism of the government got him in trouble.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian doctor critical of virus lockdowns revealed a former top Liberal cabinet Minister implied to him he was censured by his medical regulator because he had the boldness to criticize the COVID mandates imposed under the federal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Newly elected Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Dr. Matt Strauss revealed the reasons he was targeted by his medical regulator in his first speech in Parliament on June 3.

“At Queen’s University where I taught, Jane Philpott herself, one of the only two cabinet ministers to speak truth to Justin Trudeau’s power, informed me in her dean’s office that ‘the reason the administration had to harass me was that I criticized the government,’” he said to all MPs in the House of Commons.

Strauss affirmed that Philpott’s words were a “direct quote” to him, adding, “Of course, Prime Minister Trudeau and his commissars were immune from all of this.”

“They gave luxurious contracts to their friends in academia to promote their misinformation and gave hundreds of millions of dollars to mainstream media to promote government narratives,” he noted, adding, “These three institutions – government, media and academia – have important roles in society to regulate each other.”

While working as an emergency care doctor, Strauss was critical of COVID lockdowns and mandates. In 2021, he observed that full hospitals in Canada have been the norm for decades.

For speaking out, he was the target of Queen’s University after it allegedly censored him and enacted professional reprisals against him because of his outspoken views against COVID mandates and lockdowns. Elon Musk’s X helped fund Strauss’ legal against his former employer Queen’s University after it forced him to resign.

Strauss, also in his first speech also used his time to blast COVID mandates as “full Communism.”

He noted how when he was still working as a doctor, he did “not impose additional mask mandates, vaccine mandates, capacity restrictions or contact tracing schemes as many of my colleagues in other jurisdictions did. I did not harangue patients into getting low-risk toddlers vaccinated.”

“When ordinary, everyday Canadians came here to Ottawa complaining that their Charter rights to bodily autonomy, assembly and free movement were being violated, every member of the Liberal caucus voted to trample their rights further,” he said, referring to the Freedom Convoy protests of 2022.

Philpott quit Trudeau’s cabinet in March 2019, along with former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould. Both of them cited a lack of confidence in the Liberal government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin bribery scandal.

In April 2019, Trudeau turfed Wilson-Raybould and Philpott from his caucus, meaning they were no longer part of the Liberal Party.

Many Canadian doctors who spoke out against COVID mandates and the experimental mRNA injections were censured by their medical boards.

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 shot mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unvaccinated will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

Share











