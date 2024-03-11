COVID charges stayed against former MP Derek Sloan, pastor Henry Hildebrandt

In 2021, former Conservative MP Derek Sloan and prominent pastor Henry Hildebrandt were both charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for peacefully protesting against COVID mandates.

(LifeSiteNews) –– COVID-era charges leveled against two prominent Canadian pro-freedom advocates, former federal Conservative MP Derek Sloan and Christian pastor Henry Hildebrandt, have now been “resolved,” says the legal team representing the pair.

“While my clients would have preferred not to have been charged in the first place, this is an excellent outcome,” noted the lawyer for Sloan and Hildebrandt, Chris Fleury from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), in a press commentary sent to LifeSiteNews.

“With these resolutions, prosecutions under the Reopening Ontario Act are thankfully beginning to come to an end,” he added.

Sloan, a former Conservative Party of Canada MP, was hit with COVID tickets for violating Ontario’s Reopening Ontario Act when he attended a “No More Lockdowns Canada” rally in Norwich, Ontario, against COVID mandates on May 8, 2021. The rally saw almost 1,000 come together to protest the COVID-era mandates, including the restrictions in place at the time that limited church attendance size and banned large outdoor gatherings.

Hildebrandt, the pastor at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario, was likewise hit with tickets on May 30, 2021, after he attended a similar pro-freedom rally against COVID dictates in Woodstock, Ontario.

Both events were peaceful, stated the JCCF, who noted that Sloan’s and Hildebrandt’s charges were “either stayed or withdrawn at the request of the respective prosecutors.”

“The Justice Centre provided lawyers to defend these courageous individuals, who received tickets for exercising their Charter freedoms,” said the JCCF.

“One of the most well-known pastors in Ontario, Pastor Hildebrandt exercised his Charter freedoms of expression, association, conscience, religion and peaceful assembly in the face of provincial laws that violated these fundamental freedoms.”

The JCCF noted that Hildebrandt “spoke at many peaceful outdoor rallies during the lockdowns and was charged more than six times in the first half of 2021 with violating the Reopening Ontario Act.”

Both Sloan and Hildebrandt were vocal opponents of draconian COVID mandates, including those surrounding the experimental mRNA vaccines. Such vaccines were imposed by both the provincial Progressive Conservative government of Ontario under Premier Doug Ford, as well as the federal Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In April of 2021, the Ontario provincial government once again increased its COVID measures and declared a state of emergency over rising cases of the virus. It then put in place a complete ban on all outdoor gatherings which, in effect, made peaceful protests illegal in the province.

At the time, Sloan was a sitting MP.

Sloan was kicked out of the Conservative Party of Canada shortly after the 2022 leadership race, of which he was a candidate. He is outspokenly pro-life.

Hildebrandt last year had other COVID-era charges leveled against him dropped.

In early 2023, Canadian Crown prosecutors dropped 2021 charges levied against Hildebrandt for allegedly violating COVID health orders related to worship size gathering limits that were in effect at that time.

Gov’t ‘violated’ the rights of ‘millions of Ontarians’

Speaking about the now-stayed charges, JCCF president John Carpay blasted the Ontario provincial government, saying it “violated the Charter freedoms of millions of Ontarians with health measures that were based on fear, not science.”

“There is no evidence to support the idea that peaceful outdoor gatherings, rendered illegal by the government, caused any harm,” he added.

COVID vaccine mandates split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves, approved for use in Canada, have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

Canadians fought back against COVID dictates en masse. In early 2022, the Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians from coast to coast gather in Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Trudeau’s government enacted the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022 to crush the movement, in a move that has since been declared “not justified” by a federal court. Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23, but not before freezing the bank accounts of protesters and supporters, as well as physically removing people from Ottawa’s downtown core.

