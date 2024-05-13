Former COVID coordinator Deborah Birx now admits jabs could have injured ‘thousands’

Deborah Birx, who in 2022 admitted to ‘overplaying’ the controversial COVID jabs, now says she supports a ‘9/11-like commission’ to rebuild trust in public health authorities.

(LifeSiteNews) — One of the top architects of the establishment response to COVID-19 now admits “thousands” of Americans could have been harmed by the controversial COVID shots, while continuing to insist their net impact was positive after hundreds of thousands of reports of jab injuries.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under the Trump administration, appeared Wednesday on NewsNation, where host Chris Cuomo asked her about AstraZeneca’s recent decision to have its COVID jab (which was used in Europe but not in the United States) pulled worldwide. The company insisted the decision was for business reasons, but it shortly followed a wave of lawsuits from families claiming to have been injured by the shot, as well as a court ruling linking it to serious blood clotting.

Birx insisted that the COVID vaccines were “very effective” at preventing severe COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, despite widespread evidence to the contrary, but acknowledged some adverse effects and legitimate questions as to forcing jabs on lower-risk groups.

“That happens often with immunizations that if the natural disease can cause it, then it also sometimes can be seen in certain profiles of the vaccine,” she said. “We should be studying that right now.” She doubted the number was in the “millions,” but said, “could it be thousands? Yes.” More than 1,600,000 reports of adverse effects from COVID jabs have been submitted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which has been found to underreport vaccine injuries.

“I’ve called for over and over… a 9/11-like commission where all of this is laid out,” Birx added. “When we talk about rebuilding trust in science and data and information, it starts with transparency […] Until we’ve listened to each and every one of them and addressed their concerns, and they believe they were heard, people are going to continue to spread conspiracy theories.”

A significant body of evidence links serious risks to the COVID shots, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Among it, VAERS reports 37,544 deaths, 216,213 hospitalizations, 21,668 heart attacks, and 28,366 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of April 26, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than overreporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine–the largest analysis to date–“observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.”

Last month, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, and offered several theories for a causal link.

In Florida, a grand jury impaneled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently investigating the manufacture and rollout of the COVID vaccines. In February, it released its first interim report on the underlying justification for Operation Warp Speed, which determined that lockdowns did more harm than good, that masks were ineffective at stopping COVID transmission, that COVID was “statistically almost harmless” to children and most adults, and that it is “highly likely” that COVID hospitalization numbers were inflated. The grand jury’s report on the vaccines themselves is highly anticipated.

As for Birx, she was a crucial part of the effort to convince Trump to support widespread lockdowns in 2020, and admitted two years later to using what she called “strategic sleight-of-hand” and “subterfuge” to shift the White House’s more limited original COVID guidance to more draconian measures. Birx also admitted in 2022 that “we overplayed the vaccines” when she “knew these vaccines were not going to protect against” getting infected.

