COVID early treatment pioneer Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has died of cancer at age 48

The 'Zelenko Protocol' saved millions and earned him a Nobel Prize nomination and the admiration of a U.S. president, his colleagues recalled.

(LifeSiteNews) — Nobel Prize-nominated physician and medical rights activist Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has passed away at age 48 after a years-long battle with cancer.

Zelenko, who founded America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) — a group committed to medical freedom and unbiased scientific inquiry — became a world renowned name during the COVID-19 so-called pandemic when he pioneered the lifesaving early treatment protocol now dubbed the “Zelenko protocol.”

Announcing his passing, AFLDS wrote early Thursday morning:

It is with immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder Dr. Vladimir ‘Zev’ Zelenko. Dr. Zelenko was a physician, scientist, and activist for medical rights who touched the lives of millions of people. Some were saved as his role as a doctor, and even more were inspired by his words. His ‘Zelenko Protocol’ saved millions and earned him a Nobel Prize nomination and the admiration of a U.S. President among other prominent world leaders.

Zelenko, an Orthodox Jew born in the Soviet Union, has been covered extensively by LifeSiteNews, both for his Donald Trump-praised Zelenko protocol that earned him a Nobel Prize nomination and for his outspokenness regarding the serious harms of the experimental mRNA COVID injections.

In an interview with LifeSiteNews last July, Zelenko explained what has made his hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc protocol for treating COVID so successful, while also touching on the “group of sociopaths” that ignored and censored his effective treatment and instead pushed an “experimental liquid” (the mRNA vaccine) on the entire world’s population.

Despite intense censorship from Big Tech, Zelenko consistently warned against the harms of the experimental jabs, especially in kids, noting that people under age 18 have a “99.998 percent recovery from COVID with no treatment.” Zelenko also adamantly warned that the novel shots carry with them the potential to induce fatal blood clots and cardiac conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis.

One of many notable moments from Zelenko’s fight for medical freedom came when he testified in front of a rabbinical court in Israel, attempting to convince the country not to go forward with a third dose of the jab after the initial two-dose regimen failed to stop the so-called pandemic.

“So, let me ask you a question,” Zelenko said. “If you’re vaccinated, if you’re the majority of your population, why are you still having an outbreak? That’s number one. Number two, why would you even give a third shot of the same stuff that didn’t work the first two times?”

“Naturally induced immunity is a billion times more effective than artificially induced immunity through vaccines. So why, why would I vaccinate someone with a poisoned death shot that makes inferior or dangerous antibodies when I already have healthy antibodies?” Zelenko asked the court.

“Wake up! This is World War 3. This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity,” the doctor charged.

Outlining the opposition Zelenko faced for standing against the pharmaceutical industry, government agencies and globalist actors, the AFLDS wrote, “While he was nominated along with other courageous doctors for a Nobel Prize in recognition of his groundbreaking treatment and outspoken advocacy on behalf of patients, for the most part Zev faced censorship and condemnation for his taking a bold stand against prevailing orthodoxy.”

“For whatever their motives, politicians and health officials worldwide attempted to either downplay or outright deny the efficacy of the Zelenko protocol and its simple, low-cost treatment path. Numerous studies were constructed to deliberately hide the effectives of using HCQ (later ivermectin) in conjunction with other drugs.”

Zelenko, who was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, repeatedly referred to God and his diagnosis as a gift, even when he found out his death was imminent.

“My cancer is what prepared me for the Covid-19 pandemic,” AFLDS quoted Zelenko saying. “Without it, I would not have developed my passion for searching for answers that others said couldn’t be found, and without it I could not have held to the persecution and ridicule I received for daring to treat patients. I have looked death in the eye and I have been made ready to meet God. I fear nothing on this earth.”

According to the AFLDS announcement of his death, “Memoriam can be given in Zev’s name to the Z Freedom Foundation at www.zfreedomfoundation.com.”

Share











