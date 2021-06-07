COVID hospitalizations, deaths for the vaccinated more than triple in one month, CDC reports

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Deaths and hospitalizations for COVID-19 infection have tripled among the fully vaccinated in the U.S. in the past month.

Deaths from COVID in those who have been fully vaccinated against the disease increased from 160 as of April 30 to 535 as of June 1, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 10,262 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine “breakthrough infections” – defined as coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people – were reported to the CDC from 46 U.S. states and territories between January 1 and April 30, 2021, according to a report released by the CDC May 28.

About 10% (995) of the patients who became ill after vaccination before April 30 were hospitalized and the agency said it had received reports of 160 fully vaccinated patients dying from the infection.

Just days later the CDC website reported that 3,016 patients fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine had developed a “breakthrough infection” and had been hospitalized or died. “Breakthrough” deaths climbed to 535 as of June 1 compared to 160 reported deaths a month earlier.

Increasing cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 have been reported in the media. Software developer Joel Kallman, 54, died May 25, after reportedly losing a battle against the virus that causes COVID-19, though he had been vaccinated against the disease on March 26.

Last month Comedian Bill Maher tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine weeks earlier, as did at least nine New York Yankees players.

CDC no longer counting post-vaccine cases

“Despite the high level of vaccine efficacy, a small percentage of fully vaccinated persons (i.e. received all recommended doses of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine) will develop symptomatic or asymptomatic infections with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC said in May.

The health oversight agency added that it would only be counting COVID-19 cases and infections after vaccination that resulted in patients being hospitalized or dying from May 1 onward – discounting almost 90% of cases of vaccine failure.

The policy leaves a gaping hole in data collection on vaccine effectiveness. What’s more, since only 27% of the reported cases were asymptomatic, it also leaves a bulk of vaccinated people who are symptomatic – more than 60% of reported cases are actually ill with COVID symptoms – who are perhaps unwittingly spreading the disease because they do not suspect themselves of having a COVID infection because they have received their shots. But the CDC is no longer counting them.

The CDC did not respond to questions about how discounting the majority COVID breakthrough infections might affect analysis of data efficacy.

Given that the CDC definition of “breakthrough infection” is in “fully vaccinated” individuals, the agency is also discounting cases of COVID infection among those who have only received one dose of vaccine in its statistics.

Antibody-dependent enhancement?

It is not clear from the CDC data if the people who have become seriously ill, including those who have died of COVID infection following vaccination, are not experiencing a known side-effect of coronavirus vaccination that was warned about before the rollout began: antibody dependent enhancement, or ADE.

ADE is a response to the wild virus in which vaccinated people (or animals) experience a hyper-immune response which sets off dangerous inflammatory processes of disease – basically, and ironically, creating the worst outcome for the disease among those who have been vaccinated. At least 130 children died in the Philippines in 2017 when an experimental vaccine against Dengue fever resulted in an explosive immune ADE reaction killing the children when they were exposed to wild Dengue virus after vaccination, for example. The fiasco led to government health officers being indicted and the pharmaceutical giant, Sanofi, yanking its vaccine – but not before more than 800,000 children had already been given the shots and left in danger of an ADE response to the circulating virus.

Multiple studies had warned of the repeated failures and dangers of a coronavirus vaccine that created an ADE response when vaccinated individuals encountered a wild virus. Yet there is no evidence that the deaths from COVID-19 in the fully vaccinated have been investigated to determine if they suffered from an ADE response to a wild coronavirus.

Previous COVID infection?

Pennsylvania immunologist Hooman Noorchashm has been warning the CDC and the public for months about another possibility: the danger of being vaccinated while having a COVID infection or having been recently infected. Having the vaccine react to lurking virus particles from infection could explain the illnesses and deaths of people from COVID post-vaccination.

“[C]ritically, in persons who have had recent infections, vaccination could re-ignite a critical inflammatory disease or blood clotting complications that have proven deadly to some patients,” Dr. Noorchashm warned in a May 30 blogpost.

The immunologist, who has been interviewed on the Tucker Carlson’s show on FOX News and has warned people to undergo antibody testing to make sure they have not been already infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 before they are vaccinated, slammed a recent announcement by the CDC discouraging testing for COVID antibodies.

“The presence of COVID-19 antibodies in unvaccinated persons considering vaccination indicates that they were previously or recently naturally infected. It is almost a certainty that many such persons are already well immune and either do not benefit, or only marginally benefit, from vaccination,” Dr. Noorchashm said. “In the absence of benefit, ANY medical procedure, including vaccines, can only impose harm.”

FDA’s ‘do not test’ policy

In the same month that the CDC announced it would no longer count most vaccine failures, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it is discouraging people from getting tested, before or after vaccination, for immunity.

“[A]ntibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination,” the agency said, offering no explanation why it is opposed to testing. The agency has not warned the vaccinated that they may be especially vulnerable to a serious vaccine reaction if they have already had an infection with the virus or that their vaccine may not work.

Immunologist Noorchashm called the FDA announcement “shocking.”

“Why shouldn’t Americans check their blood after vaccination to make sure they’ve mounted a response? It’s shocking!” he wrote about the announcement. “The COVID-19 vaccines, like any medical product are not perfect — and especially the mRNA vaccines, which we know are more unstable than traditional protein vaccines.”

“As such, out of the millions of doses of these vaccines being administered daily across the world, a fraction, perhaps thousands, can reasonably be expected to be ineffective,” Dr. Noorchashm wrote.

“So, it is entirely conceivable that some individuals who think they are getting vaccinated, are in fact NOT getting an adequate dose of the vaccine and do not become immune. Performing an antibody test post-vaccination could reassure vaccinated Americans that they, in fact, have developed antibody immunity,” he said.

