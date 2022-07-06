COVID infection not linked to increased myocarditis among the unvaccinated: Israeli study

(LifeSiteNews) – Contrary to claims that rising cases of heart disease among those vaccinated for COVID-19 should be blamed on the virus itself rather than the shots, an Israeli study indicates that COVID infection is not associated with increases of myocarditis or pericarditis among the unvaccinated.

The April 15 study by Israeli researchers, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, looked at 196,992 adult COVID patients in Israel between March 2020 and January 2021.

“Post COVID-19 infection was not associated with either myocarditis (aHR 1.08; 95% CI 0.45 to 2.56) or pericarditis (aHR 0.53; 95% CI 0.25 to 1.13),” the study found. “We did not observe an increased incidence of neither pericarditis nor myocarditis in adult patients recovering from COVID-19 infection.”

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent critic of establishment COVID-19 orthodoxy, highlighted the study Wednesday as a counterpoint to attempts to downplay fears of a likely link between the COVID vaccines and heart disease, which has been highlighted by an uptick in heart problems among young, healthy athletes.

Data shows that young, healthy people face the least risk from COVID-19. Last summer, a team of researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020,” and found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.”

Meanwhile, even experts otherwise friendly to the new shots — as acknowledged by the left-leaning publication Wired — argue that the potential for vaccine-related myocarditis among young males undermines the public health establishment’s persistent refrain that “the benefits of [COVID-19] vaccination far outweigh any harm.”

Millions of Americans remain hesitant to take the COVID-19 shots, which were developed and tested in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s “Operation: Warp Speed” initiative, due to concerns they were rushed to the public without adequate vetting for safety. Much of that concern has been bolstered by data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

This March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to VAERS database between January 1 and February 25 of this year, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021.

COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers have acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

But VAERS is not the only data source indicating cause for concern. LifeSiteNews has reported on the forced release of Pfizer data the company had tried to keep sealed until 2076, including reports of 158,893 serious adverse events after vaccination in dozens of countries around the world from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2022. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) has been similarly alarming.

McCullough suggested the Israeli study should move the public conversation from denying the shots’ contribution to heart cases and toward working on what to do about it.

