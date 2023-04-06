COVID jab critic Robert F Kennedy Jr. registers to run for president as a Democrat in 2024

(LifeSiteNews) — Outspoken COVID jab critic Robert F. Kenney Jr. registered to make a run for the U.S. presidency in 2024 as a Democrat, according to an April 5 FEC filing.
He plans to officially launch his campaign at the end of the month.
An author, environmental lawyer and lifelong Democrat, Kennedy has drawn considerable recognition among conservatives in recent years for his skepticism of big government and hardline stance opposing vaccines, particularly the experimental and oft-mandated COVID-19 jabs.
Kennedy is the founder and chief legal counsel of nonprofit organization Children’s Health Defense, which is dedicated to “working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable and establish safeguards to prevent future harm” in order to “end childhood health epidemics.”
CHD has taken a central role in combating the prevailing narrative surrounding COVID-19, particularly with regard to vaccines, drawing the ire of public health industry gatekeepers who have accused the group of spreading so-called “misinformation,” even as establishment figures’ claims about lockdowns, mask and jab mandates, and the safety and efficacy of COVID shots have turned out to be inaccurate.
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
Though Kennedy has found common ground with conservatives over issues pertaining to medical freedom, throughout his public career he has primarily supported left-wing figures and agendas.
A strong believer in climate change (he previously argued that dissenters from the climate narrative ought to be jailed as “war criminals” and suggested Republican policies were to blame for the wreckage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005) Kennedy also supported Barack Obama for president and backed the nationwide redefinition of marriage to include homosexual unions.
In comments made to The Epoch Times on Wednesday, Kennedy issued a stark warning about the current state of the nation and suggested he wants to run as a uniter.
“America is enduring an apocalyptic tribal polarization more toxic and dangerous than any time since the Civil War,” Kennedy told the conservative outlet in an exclusive interview.
“And while Democrats battle Republicans, elites are strip-mining our middle class, poisoning our children, and commoditizing our landscapes,” he continued. “I will focus my campaign not on the issues that divide us but the values we have in common.”
The son of former U.S. attorney general and U.S. senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated within five years of one another in the 1960s, Kennedy had floated a potential presidential run last month.
“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” Kennedy tweeted on March 10.
“If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms,” he said. “Together we can restore America’s democracy.”
Help me decide whether to run for President. Visit https://t.co/EX83yh9O4O to volunteer or contribute. If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race. If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt https://t.co/ujEHehub9T…
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 10, 2023
Kennedy’s decision to throw his hat into the ring for the nation’s highest office makes him the second Democrat to do so after new age guru and self-help author Marianne Williamson announced her candidacy last month. Though anticipated to run for re-election, U.S. President Joe Biden has not yet formally announced his entrance into the contest.
On the opposite side of the aisle, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared in November he was once again running for the presidency. Subsequently, former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have also announced their Republican candidacies.
Popular Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who scored an historic re-election victory in November, is widely anticipated to announce a presidential run after the end of his state’s current legislative session in May.