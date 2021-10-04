COVID-origins research group disbanded over ties to controversial Fauci-backed scientist

This story was originally published by the WND News Center
(WND News Center) – The COVID-19 origins task force, affiliated with the prominent British scientific journal The Lancet, has disbanded because of its connection to the controversial researcher whose work on bat coronaviruses was funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s agency.
The researcher, New York-based British zoologist Peter Daszak, led the Lancet COVID-19 Commission until he recused himself from that role in June because of a clear conflict of interest. Daszak was the sole U.S. representative on a World Health Organization panel that concluded the novel coronavirus pandemic had a natural origin. But evidence continues to emerge that the virus was engineered in the dangerous gain-of-function research he helped lead at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
Now, Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, the current chairman of the commission, says the commission is being disbanded.
“I just didn’t want a task force that was so clearly involved with one of the main issues of this whole search for the origins, which was EcoHealth Alliance,” Sachs told the Wall Street Journal.
Daszak is the founder of EcoHealth Alliance, which has received funding from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for work on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab. Several members of the now-disbanded Lancet commission collaborated with Daszak or his group on past projects.
Last week, the Telegraph of London reported Daszak sought $14.2 million from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to fund gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab. The proposal, which was rejected by DARPA as too risky, included a startling project to genetically enhance coronaviruses and innoculate bats in Yunnan, China, with the aim of stopping new viruses from “spilling over” from bats to humans.
Even more alarming was a plan to graft “furin cleavage sites” onto SARS-like bat coronaviruses via genetic engineering to make the viruses more deadly and more transmissible to humans.
PETITION UPDATE (5/12/2021) -
It seems that Dr. Anthony Fauci's role in the NIH's funding of so-called "gain-of-function" research may be catching up with him.
In the last couple of days, both U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Fox's Tucker Carlson have laid into Fauci for his alleged promotion of this dangerous research which develops bat-based coronaviruses into more potent variants, capable of infecting humans.
Dr. Fauci denied funding this research.
But, Senator Paul noted that a resident virologist at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Shi Zheng-li and Dr. Ralph Baric, an American virologist funded by Fauci's department in the NIH, "collaborated on gain-of-function research where they enhanced the SARS virus to infect human airway cells and they did it by merging a new spy protein on it. That is gain-of-function. That was joint research between the Wuhan Institute and Dr. Baric. You [Dr. Fauci] can’t deny it."
And, later, Fox News host Tucker Carlson picked up on the discrepancy, noting Fauci’s involvement in the creation and promotion of public health directives on account of COVID-19 while also being allegedly tied to the origin of the virus and its spread throughout the world.
So, the evidence - both in testimony and in the court of public opinion - continues to mount.
Could we ask you to consider SIGNING and SHARING this important petition, which calls for Dr. Fauci to be fired and investigated for any role he played in promoting and funding the dangerous research which may have cost the world dearly in lives and jobs lost.
____________________________________________________
When concerned scientists warned the US government of the great danger of creating superviruses in the lab, one man publicly defended the risky experiments: that man was the influential head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), none other than "Mr. Science" himself: Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In 2014, the same year the US government called for a moratorium on this insanely dangerous research, Dr. Fauci's NIAID began funding a program to study the transmission of bat coronaviruses to humans.
Not only did his funding go to develop the technology for making bat coronaviruses spread more easily to humans, but much of it went to the lab located in the exact location where the Covid pandemic eventually emerged: Wuhan, China.
Like every person, Dr. Fauci deserves to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
But the evidence is so overwhelming that Fauci gambled with a supervirus and lost (the whole world lost), that, at a minimum, he needs to be fired from his position of public trust and must be investigated for possible violations of US law which mandated a moratorium on this extremely dangerous practice of creating superviruses in the lab.
However Dr. Fauci, far from being held responsible for his dangerous gamble, has been promoted to the point where, currently, he is the highest paid employee in the US Government.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition if you agree that Dr. Anthony Fauci should instead be immediately fired and investigated for his role in causing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Just like the Wall Street moguls, whose financial negligence precipitated the financial crisis of 2008, received massive bailout bonuses, Dr. Anthony Fauci recklessly pushed for the research that probably caused the deadly pandemic. And now, he, too, has been rewarded with money and power.
As has been carefully and meticulously documented by Steve Hilton of Fox News, the probable origins of the coronavirus point to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Fauci was one of the greatest proponents of developing superviruses in labs.
Dr. Fauci was responsible for the funding of much of the research through the NIAID.
And, it appears that Dr. Fauci funneled taxpayer funds through an intermediary to allow the research to continue in the unsafe Wuhan Institute of Virology, even after the US government banned the funding of this dangerous research.
Until a thorough investigation into his role of the origins of the current pandemic has taken place, Dr. Fauci should not be in a position of public trust.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to demand that Dr. Fauci be fired immediately and investigated fully for his role in the creation of Covid-19 and the ensuing pandemic.
P.S. It should be noted that Dr. Fauci not only has proven to be catastrophic for public health with his advocacy of dangerous research, but he has also been a disastrous public health advisor, advocating measures that have negatively impacted every aspect of our lives, from the economy to our most fundamental liberties.
P.P.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently stated that he is delighted to be pushing Joe Biden's return to US taxpayer funding of abortions abroad. So, evidently, not only does Dr. Fauci have problems with public health, public safety, and economics, but also with basic human rights and embryology.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/report-links-fauci-u.s-govt-funding-to-origin-of-man-made-covid-19-in-china
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-flu-virus-risk-worth-taking/2011/12/30/gIQAM9sNRP_story.html
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2014/10/17/doing-diligence-assess-risks-and-benefits-life-sciences-gain-function-research
**Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
Scientists point out that SARS-CoV-2 has such a furin cleavage site, which is strong evidence that the virus was engineered in a lab. Similar features have not been observed in other SARS-like coronaviruses in nature.
Early in the pandemic, Daszak dismissed the possibility of a lab leak as a “conspiracy theory” in a letter published in The Lancet that framed the media narrative.
Earlier this month The Lancet published a letter from 16 scientists calling for another look at the lab-leak theory. The scientists said The Lancet’s publishing last year of the letter organized by Daszak disregarding the theory as “conspiracy” had “a silencing effect on the wider scientific debate, including among science journalists.”
Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center