COVID shots account for more than half of all vaccine-associated miscarriages: VAERS data

(LifeSiteNews) – Miscarriages following COVID-19 vaccination account for more than half of all vaccine-correlated miscarriages since the federal government began collecting the data, according to a new analysis of information from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Writing at Daily Clout, Maria Ziminsky and Linnea Wahl review VAERS data on pregnant women who lost their babies following vaccination from 1998, the system’s earliest reporting date, to May 2022.
A total of 6,695 women lost babies after vaccinations for all diseases, such as flu, measles, or tetanus, during that period. The data does not establish that vaccines caused the deaths (it also does not rule out the possibility that the vaccines caused the deaths). It also does not establish what percentage of total pregnant vaccine recipients the cases represent.
However, it does provide a baseline for comparing the outcomes associated with the relatively new COVID vaccines. Between December 2020 and March 2022, a total of 3,816 babies were reported to have died after their mothers received COVID shots – 57% of the overall number spanning 25 years. Almost 74% of the reports came from users of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with 21% having taken the Moderna shot and less than 5% the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) injection.
“Also according to VAERS, we know that very soon—within the first 10 days—after these mothers were vaccinated against COVID-19, 1,559 of their babies or fetuses died,” the authors write. “The remaining 2,257 babies died from day 10 on. Of the pregnant women who had spontaneous abortions or their babies died of other fetal disorders, 20% lost their babies on the same day the mothers were vaccinated, and 21% lost their babies in the following 9 days.”
As of June 3, the reports of miscarriages following COVID vaccination are up to 4,711.
Millions of Americans remain hesitant to take the COVID-19 shots, which were developed and tested in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s “Operation: Warp Speed” initiative, due in large part to VAERS data. This March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to VAERS database between January 1 and February 25 of this year, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021.
COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers have acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.
Further, a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS’s) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of under-reporting, the VAERS website offers only that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).
Last year, Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such under-reporting with undercover video from inside Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run under HHS’s Indian Health Service program, in which medical professionals attest to seeing adverse reactions far more frequently than the impression given by the mainstream media.
In the footage, emergency room physician Dr. Maria Gonzales laments that myocarditis cases go unreported “because they want to shove it under the mat,” and nurse Deanna Paris attests to seeing “a lot” of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the COVID shots, but “nobody” is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”
In May 2021, Kaiser Health News acknowledged experts’ concerns about “gaps” in federal monitoring of the COVID vaccines. While the government currently relies on a “hodgepodge” of sources for safety data, the report explained, the quoted experts called for a more “robust ‘active’ surveillance system [that] can search large volumes of patient care records to compare rates of adverse events in people who received vaccines with those who didn’t.”
But VAERS is not the only data source indicating cause for concern.
Last December, LifeSiteNews reported on the forced release of Pfizer data showing that of 270 “unique pregnancies” that were exposed to the company’s vaccine, “no outcome was provided for 238 pregnancies.” Of the remainder, there were 23 spontaneous abortions (miscarriages), two premature births with neonatal death, two spontaneous abortions with intrauterine death, one spontaneous abortion with neonatal death, and one pregnancy with “normal outcome” – meaning that of 32 pregnancies with known outcome, 28 resulted in fetal death.
Pfizer did not respond to LifeSite’s questions about the data, which it had initially tried to keep from being released to the public until the year 2076.
