COVID shots have 200-times higher risk of brain clots than other jabs: new report

A new review by Dr. Peter McCullough and other medical experts found 5,137 cases of cerebral thromboembolism since the COVID-19 shots have been available, compared to less than 400 for the previous three decades.

(LifeSiteNews) — The COVID-19 shots carry increased risks of creating blood clots to the brain, according to a newly-published study by a team of experts that includes prominent critics of the COVID establishment such as Dr. Peter McCullough.

The study by Drs. McCullough, Kirstin Cosgrove, James Thorp, and Claire Rogers examined data on reports of cerebral thromboembolism, blood clots that block cerebral veins or brain arteries (interfering with blood and oxygen flow to the brain), following COVID shots submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from January 1990 all the way through December 2023.

It found 5,137 cases reported in the three years the COVID injections have been available, compared to just 52 associated with influenza vaccines and 282 for all other vaccines over the past three decades, for a risk more than 200 times greater from the new shots.

“An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.”

“There is an alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis AEs [adverse events] after COVID-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccines and even when compared to that of all other vaccines,” the authors conclude. “An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.”

McCullough, a widely-published cardiologist, added on his personal Substack that the report “did not capture the level of permanent neurologic devastation and disability suffered by these patients. I can tell you that the rates must be very high given the extensive nature of the blood clots reported. These data among others strongly support removing all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from the market. No one should be put at risk for a serious stroke with any vaccine.”

A large body of evidence identifies significant risks to the COVID shots, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take. Among it, VAERS reports 37,647 deaths, 216,757 hospitalizations, 21,741 heart attacks, and 28,445 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of May 31, among other ailments. CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine – the largest analysis to date – “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID shots, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 injections, and offered several theories for a causal link.

In Florida, a grand jury impaneled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently investigating the manufacture and rollout of the COVID jabs. In February, it released its first interim report on the underlying justification for Operation Warp Speed, which determined that lockdowns did more harm than good, that masks were ineffective at stopping COVID transmission, that COVID was “statistically almost harmless” to children and most adults, and that it is “highly likely” that COVID hospitalization numbers were inflated. The grand jury’s report on the shots themselves is highly anticipated.

On Monday, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer over “multiple misleading statements” about the health risks and ineffectiveness of its mRNA-based COVID-19 shot as violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

