COVID tyranny hangs over Canada, but there are still glimmers of hope

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by Andrew Lawton, a libertarian writer and host of his own podcast, for a discussion on the state of freedom in Canada.

Lawton has been a fierce critic of Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including continuous lockdowns, vaccine passports, and a proposed “health tax” on the unvaccinated in Quebec.

What enables these extreme measures is the absence of meaningful opposition to them — something that holds true for both politicians and the general population.

“[Canadian citizens] have trusted that the government’s preferred remedy to that problem is the only option,” Lawton said. “And even people that are not happy about things will kind of say, ‘Well, what? What else are we going to do? What else are we going to do to achieve that outcome?’ So I think the big problem is that you’ve got politicians that by and large are seeing that the fire-breathing libertarian types are a minority, or have traditionally in the pandemic been a minority.”

The good news, Lawton added, is that the situation is changing. Meaningful opposition is starting to arise.

“I think the big line in the sand for a lot of people was kicking kids out of school again for another two weeks,” he said. “A lot of parents who are double vaccinated, triple vaccinated, they’ve done the lockdowns, they’ve worn the masks … [They] are saying, ‘OK, I’ve had enough about this.’ So I do think things are turning.”

