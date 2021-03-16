COVID vaccine injuries — what’s the financial risk?

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

March 16, 2021 (Children’s Health Defense) — Vaccine administrators are required under law to inform you of potential side effects and long-term health complications associated with vaccines, including the new COVID-19 vaccines.

But what about the potential impact on your financial health and well-being if you or a family member are injured by a COVID vaccine?

Traditionally, informed consent forms for vaccination, such as the one used by Walgreens, do not provide disclosure or statistics related to financial costs of possible injury, disability or death. They also don’t explain the impact on family time, resources and wealth — including reduced career potential, divorce or the impact on siblings’ education or other future plans.

Enter the “Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections,” a downloadable form families can use to assess the potential financial risks of being injured by a COVID vaccine.

The form was created by Catherine Austin Fitts, president of Solari, Inc. (which publishes the Solari Report), and managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services. The form’s purpose is to help families communicate about and prepare for the family-wide financial impact of adverse events, if any, resulting from a COVID-19 injection.

“This family financial form was inspired by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who asked me to write about the absence of information in informed consent disclosure on the potentially devastating financial impacts of adverse events related to vaccinations in general, including COVID-19 injections,” Fitts told The Defender.

“Transparency is a powerful tool,” Fitts said. “I hope this form increases people’s power and effectiveness in making wise choices for their families and the children they love.”

As stated on the form, it “is provided to facilitate effective family due diligence, communication and planning. It is essential that each person and each family take responsibility to identify and access the information they believe to be most relevant to their situation and decisions, and take responsibility to assess and manage their individual and collective risk as they believe best.”

COVID vaccines, rushed to market, are still considered experimental by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which approved them under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Since the first EUA COVID vaccine was rolled out in the U.S. in mid-December, at least 25,212 total adverse events, including 1,265 deaths and 4,424 serious injuries, had been reported as of Feb. 26 to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Examples of adverse events from COVID-19 injections include COVID-19 infection, anaphylaxis, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders other long-term chronic diseases, blindness and deafness, infertility, fetal damage, miscarriage and stillbirth, and death. (See Table 1 in the form for examples).

Vaccine injury compensation — an uphill climb

In the U.S., vaccine makers already enjoy full indemnity against liability for injuries occurring from COVID or any other pandemic vaccine under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP).

If you’re injured by a COVID vaccine, you have to file a compensation claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). CICP is funded by U.S. taxpayers via congressional appropriation to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

CICP is similar to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), which applies to non-pandemic vaccines, but is even less generous when it comes to compensation. For example, while the NVICP pays some of the costs associated with any given claim, the CICP does not. This means that if you’re injured, you will also be responsible for attorney fees and expert witness fees.

The CICP is administered within the DHHS, which is also sponsoring the COVID-19 vaccination program. This conflict of interest makes the CICP less than likely to find fault with the vaccine.

If your claim is denied, your only route of appeal is within the DHHS, where your case would simply be reviewed by another employee. The DHHS is also responsible for making the payment, so the DHHS effectively acts as judge, jury and defendant.

As reported by Dr. Meryl Nass, the maximum payout you can receive — even in cases of permanent disability or death — is $250,000 per person. But you’d have to exhaust your private insurance policy before the CICP gives you a dime.

Employers that mandate COVID vaccines for their employees are also indemnified from liability under CICP — those claims have to go through worker’s compensation claims.

The CICP also has a one year statute of limitations, so you have to act quickly. That’s a problem because, at this point, no one really knows what injuries might arise from the COVID-19 vaccines — or when.

Fitts hopes that the form she and Solari have created will help families conduct their own due diligence before agreeing to take a COVID vaccine.

Download the Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections

© March 11, 2021 Children's Health Defense, Inc.

