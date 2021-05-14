COVID vaccine is a form of abortion trafficking
INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – At the Bringing America Back to Life convention in March, LifeSite Vice President Gualberto Garcia Jones spoke with Sarah Quale, the president of Personhood Alliance Education, a nationwide organization that seeks to pass laws that protect life from the moment of conception. They talked about the ethics of vaccines and the COVID-19 injection’s link to aborted fetal cells.
Quale believes that mandatory vaccines is an offense against the human person. “Anytime we force someone to inject something into their body, we're violating human dignity,” she said.
She further stated that pro-lifers should not take abortion-tainted vaccines. If they do, they are “perpetuating and participating in something that is furthering the … trafficking of the body parts of human beings who were murdered."
Personhood Alliance has outlined a 10-point official guide on their website on the ethics of vaccine. Quale says that they’ve received public backlash for “publicizing our position on vaccine ethics.”
