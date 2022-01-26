COVID vaccines ‘dangerous and ineffective,’ must be ‘withdrawn from the market’: former NYT journalist

‘No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point,’ said Alex Berenson.

(LifeSiteNews) – Due to significantly high rates of COVID infection in the most “vaccinated nations, a prominent independent journalist called for the immediate withdrawal of these products from the market.

Appearing Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Alex Berenson, who was a reporter for The New York Times for over 10 years, concluded, “These mRNA COVID vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market. No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point.”

Having made his case more explicitly in a Monday substack article, Berenson cited “shockingly high Covid infection rates” in nations with the highest levels of injections, including Israel, Denmark, Australia and France.

“We’re in a very dangerous moment,” he told Carlson. “It is completely clear now that the vaccines don’t really work at all against [the] omicron [variant] in these highly vaccinated and highly boosted countries. Rates of infection are incredibly high, and rates of serious disease and death are also rising.”

“The Israelis are predicting that they’re going to have more serious cases than they ever had at the peak last year. And the idea that we would solve this with another booster is just off the charts insane,” he said.

Writing in substack, he explained, “Israel is among the world’s most vaccinated countries. More than 90 percent of Israeli adults have been vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Almost 80 percent have received a booster dose, and several hundred thousand have gotten a fourth.

“Yet Israel had more coronavirus infections in the last week than in all of 2020, before it began mass mRNA Covid vaccinations,” he highlighted (emphasis in original).

And though Omicron is milder than the previous Delta variant, the fact that it far more contagious leads to increases in serious cases as well, he explained. “[H]ospitalizations and deaths are spiking in countries like Israel and Denmark. In Israel, the number of severely ill patients has risen eightfold this month, and almost fourfold in the last two weeks — even though the true spike in infections has come only in the last few days, and hospitalizations typically lag infections,” he wrote.

Further, he asserts that current data conclusively shows “people who are vaccinated but not boosted are at higher risk of Omicron infection than the unvaccinated,” and that the third dose only “temporarily reduces the risk of serious illness or death from Omicron.”

In addition, not knowing if “vaccines interfere with the development of long-term post-infection immunity,” there is no clear indication if those who receive a third shot “will be less or more vulnerable than those who are unvaccinated or have received two doses.”

Therefore, he concludes, “it is clear that to encourage booster shots for anyone — including the elderly — at this point is reckless, bordering on criminal.”

While recent sharp increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths have been well documented in Israel, Denmark and Australia, evidence points to this being a normal phenomenon across the globe.

In late September, quantitative data analyst Joel Smalley, who is associated with the Hart Group in England, produced a brief video that illustrates dramatic spikes in COVID deaths throughout numerous countries across the globe after the introduction of experimental COVID gene-transfer vaccination campaigns.

In July, Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., the inventor of the mRNA technology behind at least two of the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines, expressed grave concern regarding widespread data, indicating that the most “vaccinated” countries in the world are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases, while the least vaccinated nations are not.

