COVID vaccines raise mortality rate by 26%, analyst reveals at Sen. Ron Johnson’s roundtable

‘And worst of all, the people who only took one dose of the vaccine have an approximately 145% worse mortality rate’ which, when applied to the United States, ‘ends up being something like 600,000 excess deaths per year,’ analyst Josh Stirling said.

(LifeSiteNews) — A highly acclaimed insurance analyst reported that “the best statistics we have” reveal those who accepted the experimental gene-base COVID vaccine “have a 26% higher mortality rate,” including 49% for those under 50, and 145% for those who accepted just one dose of a two-dose regimen.

Josh Stirling from “Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives” presented at U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s roundtable discussion yesterday titled COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries (beginning at 25:14).

“Based on today’s numbers, we are forecasting 600,000 excess deaths in the USA due to the vaccine every year”. Josh Stirling: Insurance Research Analyst.#vaccineinjuries#VaccineSideEffects pic.twitter.com/Oaj98s2oLl — Chris K, MSc (@ChrisGreece48) December 8, 2022

The newly re-elected Republican from Wisconsin hosted a broad selection of scientists, researchers, physicians and medical experts to report and discuss information related to the controversial experimental injections and the apparent grave malfeasance of government officials, pharmaceutical companies, and media corporations.

Stirling, whose bio states he “has been recognized as a top analyst by Institutional Investor and the Financial Times,” provided “one chart that tells the whole story” in his four-minute presentation.

According to UK statistics, the people of that nation “who took the vaccine have a 26% higher mortality rate,” he said. “The people who are under the age of 50 who took the vaccine now have a 49% higher mortality rate. And worst of all, the people who only took one dose of the vaccine have an approximately 145% worse mortality rate.”

He acknowledged “that last data point is, on its face, confusing” that this group of people, who likely had an injury on the first dose, and decided to discontinue, were disproportionately harmed.

Regardless, he affirmed these are “the best statistics we have … at least through today, [and] maybe it will get better,” but at this point, “we’ve got to assume this is now the baseline. There’s going to be 145% higher mortality.”

“And if you were to take these numbers and apply them to the United States, that ends up being something like 600,000 excess deaths per year in the United States from this higher vaccine induced mortality. And, you know, that’s obviously a really concerning thing,” Stirling concluded.

He also summarized that his group of “actuaries and data-driven people” had generated significant data not only on rising morbidity but on blood clotting, “female fertility” problems and “lots of nervous system [issues], cardiac and multisystem problems.”

This roundtable event was also attended by Drs. Peter McCullough, Ryan Cole, Harvey Risch, James Thorp, Paul Marik, Pierre Kory and Paul Alexander.

Senator Johnson also invited numerous federal health officials, pharmaceutical corporation presidents and other prominent promoters of the COVID-19 gene-based vaccines, including Drs. Anthony Fauci (NIAID director), Rochelle Walensky (CDC director), Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), and Stéphane Bancel (CEO of Moderna). Yet none of these individuals attended.

RELATED:

Excess mortality rates are soaring around the world: To what extent is the COVID jab responsible?

Surge in excess non-COVID deaths in UK ignites speculation of vaccine injuries

New study discovers sharp mortality increase following COVID injections in the Netherlands

Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID jabs should be the presumed cause of unusually high excess deaths

Dr. Peter McCullough: Country singer’s sudden death likely caused by ‘vaccine-induced myocarditis’

Statistics indicate COVID jab is the ‘elephant in the room’ when it comes to excess mortality rates

Share











