Creator of CDC COVID vaccine app dies two months after taking jab. Company mourns his passing ‘from Covid-19’

June 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The creator of a COVID-19 vaccine app used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has died two months after taking a COVID vaccine.

Joel Robert Kallman of Delaware, Ohio, died on May 25, after tweeting a message March 26 that he had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Two days after his death his employer announced that he had “passed away from Covid-19.”

The 54-year-old husband and father, best known in the technology field as the creator and vision behind Oracle APEX, a web-based software development platform, tweeted his last message on March 29, three days after getting the shot.

“I got my first vaccination today,” Kallman tweeted on March 26. “I am incredibly proud of @Oracle and the team that worked tirelessly to create and run v-safe for the USA.”

‘V-safe’ app developer

“V-safe” is a smartphone-based tool developed by Oracle APEX that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after people receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It was adopted by the CDC so that users could inform the agency of side effects after getting a coronavirus vaccine and to remind them to get a second dose of vaccine.

After his tweet announcing having received a COVID vaccine shot, Kallman tweeted five more times in the following three days and then abruptly stopped posting messages altogether after his last post about a tech conference on March 29. He had been in the habit of tweeting at least once daily.

“We're heartbroken to share that Joel Kallman has passed away from Covid-19 on May 25th,” Oracle APEX company tweeted May 27. “Joel's warmth and enthusiasm touched countless across the globe. We miss him dearly.”

No description of Kallman’s condition between his vaccine and his death was provided by his company or his obituary, which asked that donations be given in lieu of flowers to the National Right to Life Committee.

‘Every person has infinite value’

Kallman had raised money for cancer research by annually biking 200 miles in a fundraiser and giving generously to cancer research drives. He was described by employees and friends as “so kind,” an “amazing mentor,” and a person “who helped people feel like they mattered.”

In a video chat to APEX personnel, Kallman had said “the purpose of my life [is] to elevate and serve others.”

“Those who know me personally know that I have an unwavering faith in God. It’s what defines me as a person. And I don’t try to conceal that fact and I attempt to live my faith. And I fail in so many ways every day, miserably, but I still try to live it,” Kallman said. “And it’s with my faith that I view every person as having infinite value. Those among us, those we don’t know – infinite value.”

“You don’t have to do something big or global to have a big impact on someone’s life,” Kallman told his employees.

“Eventually all of us are going to be delivered from this pandemic,” he said. “But there’s going to continue to be countless among us who need our help. It’s endless – the oppressed, the infirm, the mentally ill, the imprisoned, those living in abject poverty. And additionally, there’s going to be a ton of people who’ve been affected by this pandemic. Not only have they lost their jobs, their livelihoods have been wiped out. Gone.”

He told his employees that it was his hope that they would make use of their God-given talents so that they can “have a profound impact on people’s lives.”

A funeral Mass was held for Kallman, who left behind his wife, son, and six siblings, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio.

‘Breakthrough COVID’ deaths triple

Kallman’s is one of thousands of cases of “breakthrough” COVID infection – if that is indeed what he died of, and not complications of the vaccine itself – in people who have received a COVID vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that hospitalizations for COVID infection and deaths have more than tripled among those who have been fully vaccinated against the disease in just the past month alone.

Vaccines ‘deadly’ for some

It is not known if Kallman had been previously infected by the coronavirus before his vaccination, or if he received a second dose of vaccine, but Pennsylvania immunologist Hooman Noorchashm has been warning the CDC and the public for months of the dangers of being vaccinated for those who have a hidden or have had a recent COVID-19 infection.

“[C]ritically, in persons who have had recent infections, vaccination could re-ignite a critical inflammatory disease or blood clotting complications that have proven deadly to some patients,” Dr. Noorchashm warned in a May 30 blogpost.

The immunologist, who has been interviewed on the Tucker Carlson’s show on FOX News, has urged people to undergo antibody testing to make sure that they have not already been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 before they are vaccinated. Noorchashm has slammed a recent announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which discouraged testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

“[A]ntibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination,” the FDA said without offering an explanation and without alerting the public to the dangers that Noorchashm and others have raised.

“The presence of COVID-19 antibodies in unvaccinated persons considering vaccination indicates that they were previously or recently naturally infected. It is almost a certainty that many such persons are already well immune and either do not benefit, or only marginally benefit, from vaccination. In the absence of benefit, ANY medical procedure, including vaccines, can only impose harm,” Dr. Noorchashm wrote.

“So why is FDA guiding against their use? It’s shocking!” Dr. Noorchashm wrote, calling the use of blood testing to detect COVID-19 antibodies before and after vaccination an “ethical AND safe medical practice.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.