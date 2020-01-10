Crime stats debunk claims of ‘trans murder epidemic,’ Tucker Carlson says

January 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Contrary to left-wing dogma, gender-confused Americans are actually less likely to be murder victims than the public at large, Fox News host Tucker Carlson argued Thursday.

During his evening broadcast, Carlson discussed claims by Democrat presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, as well as the LGBT lobbying group Human Rights Campaign (HRC), that America is currently experiencing an “epidemic” of anti-trans violence.

“That means it’s time to see the numbers behind these claims, the ones Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren didn’t mention,” Carlson said. “According to the Human Rights Campaign, in 2018 a total of 26 transgendered Americans were murdered. That’s 26 too many, of course. Every murder is a tragedy, very much including these. But does 26 constitute an epidemic?”

“Let’s break it down. A few years ago, the Williams Institute estimated that 1.4 million American adults identify as transgender,” he continued. “If that figure is correct, then in 2018 the murder rate for transgendered people was 1.8 per 100,000.”

“While granting that every murder is too many, relatively speaking, that is a very low rate,” Carlson argued, noting that comparisons to the overall U.S. murder rate of 4.9 per 100,000 means the gender-confused are actually “safer than your typical American.”

HRC’s list of 26 “anti-transgender” murders acknowledges that there were no suspects in at least two of the cases (meaning the motive is unconfirmed) and is vague about the details of several others.

Last May, The Federalist’s Chad Felix Greene detailed how pro-LGBT media misrepresented three 2019 murders of transgender individuals as examples of “transphobic” violence when in fact the evidence indicates they were killed for unrelated reasons.