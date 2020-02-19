Critics slam Buttigieg’s defiant declaration that he ‘won’t be lectured on family values by Trump supporters’

February 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Same-sex “married” Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg went on the defensive this weekend after radio show host Rush Limbaugh asserted that America is not ready for a homosexual president.

Limbaugh had wondered aloud on his show about what many Democrat strategists and voters might be thinking:

They’re sitting there, and they’re looking at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. And they’re saying, ‘Okay, how’s this going to look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband onstage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?’ They’ve got to be saying that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president.

A tweet from Newsweek blared, “Rush Limbaugh rips Buttigieg's campaign, says ‘America's not ready to elect gay guy kissing husband on debate stage.’”

In repsonse to the criticism, the homosexual candidate asserted that he is proud of his “faithful, loving, and committed ‘marriage’” in a Fox News Sunday interview.

“I’m not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States,” said Buttigieg.

Although Buttigieg went on to claim that “America has moved on” regarding acceptance of homosexuality and same-sex marriage, Twitter quickly lit up with remarks indicating that the candidate and his advisors may be mistaken, and Rush Limbaugh may be absolutely right.

One Twitter user recounted how earlier this month, an Iowa caucusgoer demanded to withdraw her vote for Buttigieg after discovering that she had just endorsed a man in a gay “marriage”:

Conservative talk show personality Ben Ferguson reminded CNN viewers about what happened when same-sex “marriage” was rejected by a majority of voters in the very blue state of California.

“This is going to be a bigger issue, just like we saw in California when gay marriage was overturned by voters in a liberal state,” said Ferguson.

CNN had Ben Ferguson on to talk about Limbaugh attacking Buttigieg for being gay



Ferguson: Is anybody going to look masculine next to Donald Trump on stage?



“Just 12 years ago on the Democratic debate stage,” tweeted Ed Jackson. “Both Clinton and Obama came out against gay marriage. So gay marriage is not as hard-wired, corner stone Democratic policy, as they now lead people to believe.”

“Rush was not lecturing Buttigieg, he was just pointing out the reality that is too politically incorrect for people to say; that there are a lot of American’s [sic] that are not comfortable with gay marriage and men kissing, and it will therefore be a deterrent to getting their votes,” noted Twitter user Samira M Lineberger.

Father Frank Pavone of Priests for Life recounted Buttigieg’s words: “I'm not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh,” and commented:

Buttigieg: "I'm not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh."



That's too bad, Mayor Pete.



You don't take them from God's Word, either.



Another conservative radio show host, Sebastian Gorka, recently challenged Buttigieg’s presumed moral high ground, asking, “Why is a homosexual man lecturing us about the sanctity of life in the womb?”

Gorka, a former Deputy Assistant to the President, was referring to Buttigieg’s assertion that pro-life Democrats no longer have a place in the Democrat Party.

Buttigieg supports abortion on demand and recently refused to condemn infanticide.