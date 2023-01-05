Crocs shoe brand to sponsor children’s fashion show at RuPaul drag convention

Children are not barred from any shows or displays taking place at the event.

(LifeSiteNews) — A popular shoe brand is sponsoring a children’s fashion show that will take place in London this weekend as part of RuPaul’s annual “DragCon.”

Crocs, a billion-dollar shoe company, is joining the children’s television show “Teletubbies” as a sponsor for the event, where children are invited to dress up in drag and perform in a “kid fashion show.”

“DragCon” is a massive gathering of so-called drag queens — men dressed up as women who perform highly sexualized shows — scheduled for January 6-8. “All kids under 18” are invited to participate in the show, which includes drag costumes and performing for an audience of adults.

Children are not barred from any shows or displays taking place at the event. Throughout the weekend, there will be several “drag queen story time” activities hosted in the venue’s designated “kid zone.”

Crocs is now sponsoring and promoting child drag shows where children perform dressed up in drag pic.twitter.com/Nt7yBoZYJz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 29, 2022

According to the event website, “DragCon is an all-ages, family friendly event and all are welcome at RuPaul’s DragCon U.K.” Children who are eight years old and younger can access the event for free with an adult. “The Kids ticket will grant them the same access to DragCon as the adult’s ticket level,” the website adds.

A similar event is scheduled for May 12-13 in Los Angeles.

In recent years, drag shows have become a source of enormous debate and tension across the globe, especially when children are involved. Many parents and conservative political leaders have pushed back against this trend to expose minors to highly sexualized performances by gender confused adults.

Last summer, a controversial drag queen story hour tour took place across the U.K., sparking backlash and protests. In October, an Oregon pub attracted national attention for planning to feature an 11-year-old performer at a similar event. The child did not end up performing amid intense backlash from the public.

In 2022, U.S. lawmakers began introducing legislation to ban the involvement of children in drag events. After video footage showing minors at a gay bar circulated on social media, a Republican representative from Texas vowed to prevent this scandal from occurring in the future.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in June that his staff was considering the possibilities of passing similar legislation to prohibit children from attending drag shows in the state. More recently, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill to outlaw drag shows from taking place in areas that could be accessed by minors.

