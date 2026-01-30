Cross-dressing ‘Antifa general’ kicked off Venmo, Instagram after inciting violence in Minneapolis

A self-described Antifa leader who enjoyed posting videos of himself in women’s clothing says he needs to ‘escape political persecution’ because of the backlash of his own making.

(LifeSiteNews) — A self-described cross-dressing Antifa leader has been banned by Venmo and Instagram after inciting violence following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents last weekend.

Kyle Wagner, who enjoyed posting videos of himself in women’s clothing, now says that he needs to “escape political persecution” because of the backlash of his own making.

Earlier this month, as violence erupted in Minneapolis after the shooting of a protester by a law enforcement officer as she tried to run him over with her SUV, Wagner called for his comrades to “disarm, detain, identify, and potentially shoot ICE agents.”

“ICE and all federal agents operating on Minnesota streets are illegitimate occupational forces,” he wrote.

“Show up ready to go. Not talking about peaceful protests anymore,” Wagner urged on social media, as reported by The Daily Wire. “The Second Amendment is the only thing that’s going to keep you f*cking protected from literal f*cking Nazi gunmen.”

“Get your f—king guns, and stop these f—king people,” he said.

This is Kyle Wagner, 02.12.1988, of Minneapolis. Kyle is a tough guy and self proclaimed ANTIFA. Kyle is calling for his comrades to disarm, detain, identify, and potentially sh00t ICE agents. Kyle is a moron. pic.twitter.com/QZiQjZ3rhA — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 14, 2026

Internet sleuths soon discovered that the self-styled “Antifa General” is really “just another cross-dressing leftist acting tough behind a screen and keyboard.”

HAHAHA! So the big bad Minneapolis “Antifa General,” Kyle Wagner, who made a video calling for people to arm up against federal law enforcement, is really just another cross-dressing leftist acting tough behind a screen and keyboard. You literally can’t make this stuff up… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nMiAprJORx — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) January 25, 2026

“The cross-dressing Antifa general of Minneapolis, Kyle Wagner, who called for guns to be used against ICE, is now on the run from law enforcement and is begging for donations in an attempt to seek political asylum so he is not ‘hunted’ for his ‘beliefs,’” explained independent news reporter, Right Angle News Network.

BREAKING – The cross-dressing Antifa general of Minneapolis, Kyle Wagner, who called for guns to be used against ICE, is now on the run from law enforcement and is begging for donations in an attempt to seek political asylum so he is not “hunted” for his “beliefs.” pic.twitter.com/GV9ZC7KLq9 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 26, 2026

“My name is Kyle, and I am facing an immediate threat to my safety,” he claimed on his GoFundMe page, which remains active. “Supporters of Trump and ICE have targeted me, doxxed my personal information, and made threats against my life.”

“Their actions have left me in constant fear, and I am now at risk of political persecution simply for standing up for what I believe in,” he wrote. “I am seeking urgent help to escape this danger and find safety in a place where I can continue my work without fear.”

“The process of seeking asylum is complex and costly, and I cannot do it alone. Your support,” Wagner said.

A week after launching his GoFundMe appeal, only about $1,200 has been raised of the $50,000 sought by Wagner.

