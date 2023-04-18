Crowd erupts as country star Riley Green replaces Bud Light lyric during concert

(LifeSiteNews) — An American country singer recently rejected Bud Light by replacing a lyric in his song with a different beer brand.

Riley Green, a musician from Alabama whose songs have gained popularity over the past few years, replaced a line which mentions the woke beer brand in one of his most famous songs, joining the ongoing boycott of Bud Light due to a recent partnership with gender-confused influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

On Friday night in Nashville, during an opening act performance for country music star Luke Combs, Green sang “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” a sentimental reflection of wishing good things never came to an end. During the refrain, the original 2019 lyrics express a wish that “coolers never run out of cold Bud Light.”

Green’s fans were pleasantly surprised when, during the performance, the singer replaced the words “Bud Light” with “Coors Light,” another brand of beer. The audience broke into wild applause, causing Green to smile as he continued his performance. Cheers settled into the crowd singing along and broke out again as the refrain closed with the line, “and I wish grandpas never died.”

Country Music Artist Riley Green Cancels Bud Light at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Friday Night Riley changed the lyrics from his hit song ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ from Bud Light to Coors Light…and the crowd went wild!@RileyGreenMusic pic.twitter.com/VYUZySG0Zh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 16, 2023

The statement comes after prominent conservatives, including other country musicians, have expressed similar sentiments about ditching the brand after its partnership with Mulvaney. Earlier this month, Travis Tritt announced his boycott of the entire Anheuser-Busch company, which owns Bud Light and several other popular beverage labels. During the same weekend as Green’s contribution to the boycott, country artist Brantley Gilbert made a similar statement. When a fan tossed him a can of Bud Light, he stared at it a moment before hurling it on the stage and saying “f*** that” into the microphone. The act was met with cheers of support from the audience.

Someone threw country star Brantley Gilbert a Bud Light while he was on stage. His reaction was priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aJUbn4f9cC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2023

Since the launch of the partnership at the beginning of April, the company has reportedly lost $4 billion. Amid the boycott, the brand’s CEO released a statement which many conservatives have rejected as an inadequate response, continuing to demand an apology.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” CEO Brendan Whitworth wrote. “I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others.”

While Whitworth emphasized his intentions to continue the “heritage” of the company — which used to serve a large number of blue-collar conservatives — there was no explicit apology for having offended its customer base so much that a nationwide boycott has formed.

But this is not the first time that Dylan Mulvaney, the gender-confused actor who became known for his infamous “days of girlhood” TikTok series, has been featured in a major company marketing strategy. The Bud Light partnership began days after Mulvaney became the face of Kate Spade New York’s 2023 spring clothing line. To do so, the influencer appeared in a video to model one of the brand’s new outfits.

Most recently, Mulvaney was given a promotional deal with Nike, for which he modeled leggings and sports bras in yet another ad. The conservative public has expressed disapproval of all partnerships with Mulvaney, with many individuals calling for boycotts. However, the Bud Light boycott is the only one showing significant and long-lasting effectiveness, especially in regard to the company’s profits.

