Cruz calls on Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit on Pennsylvania election

December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) declared his support for the Trump campaign’s election lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the matter sooner rather than later.

The Trump campaign’s emergency appeal in the case “raises serious legal issues, and I believe the Court should hear the case on an expedited basis,” Cruz said in a press release.

“The Pennsylvania Constitution requires in-person voting, except in narrow and defined circumstances,” Cruz continued. “Late last year, the Pennsylvania Legislature passed a law that purported to allow universal mail-in voting, notwithstanding the Pennsylvania Constitution’s express prohibition. This appeal argues that Pennsylvania cannot change the rules in the middle of the game.”

“The illegality was compounded by a partisan Democrat Supreme Court in Pennsylvania, which has issued multiple decisions that reflect their political and ideological biases,” he went on. “Just over a month ago, Justice Alito, along with Justice Thomas and Justice Gorsuch, wrote — correctly, I believe — concerning the Pennsylvania court’s previous decision to count ballots received after Election Day, that ‘there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution.’”

Last week, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump campaign’s suit to block certification of Pennsylvania’s election results. The majority opinion, written by Judge Stephanos Bibas (a Trump appointee), asserted that the suit lacked “specific allegations” that the election was unfair.

Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes have been called for Democrat Joe Biden and must be flipped (along with several other states) if Donald Trump is to remain in the White House, has been a hotbed of controversy over allegations of fraud, Republican observers blocked from watching the counting, and the counting of late absentee ballots in violation of state law.

“There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and other evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania’s law denying independent review,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has said. “This resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally, wittingly or unwittingly.”

“The bitter division and acrimony we see across the nation needs resolution,” Cruz argued Tuesday. “And I believe the U.S. Supreme Court has a responsibility to the American people to ensure that we are following the law and following the Constitution. Hearing this case-now, on an emergency expedited basis-would be an important step in helping rebuild confidence in the integrity of our democratic system.”