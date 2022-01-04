Cruz teases Biden impeachment if GOP takes back House of Representatives

'Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play.'

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested Friday that Congressional Republicans could attempt to impeach President Joe Biden on “multiple grounds” if they retake the U.S. House of Representatives in the fall midterm elections.

“If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” Cruz said on the most recent episode of his podcast “Verdict,” during a conversation with The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles. Democrats “used it for partisan purposes to go after [former President Donald] Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

The senator explained that there would be “multiple grounds to consider for impeachment” against Biden, the “most compelling” of which would likely be the “utter lawlessness of President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border.”

“His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” Cruz said. “That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others. Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play.”

Biden has presided over a surge of illegals entering the United States and being released inside the country, following the reversal of several Trump-era border policies, such as the previous administration’s third-country agreements with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to have them hold refugees while their applications for political asylum in America were reviewed.

Other issues likely to be raised in a hypothetical Biden impeachment include the president’s attempts to force private companies to pressure their employees into taking COVID-19 vaccines without the constitutional or statutory authority to do so, and his Justice Department’s investigation of parent protests against critical race theory in school districts across the country, which conservatives say is meant to intimidate Americans out of exercising their constitutional rights. The administration’s admission that it encourages social media giant Facebook to suppress certain speech could also be an issue.

However, it remains to be seen whether GOP leadership, which tends to be more moderate than the party’s base, would actually attempt something as explosive as impeachment. Republicans never seriously explored impeaching former President Barack Obama, despite passionate conservative arguments for doing so. Further, while many analysts predict the midterms would go well for Republicans, there are not enough seats in play to give the GOP the 67 Senate votes that would be necessary to actually convict and remove Biden from office.

Even so, an impeachment battle would brand Biden as one of the few U.S. presidents to be impeached and signal to the public just how severe Republicans consider his actions to be, as did the Democrat impeachments of Trump.

