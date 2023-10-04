Curriculum guide encourages teachers to disrupt ‘patriarchy’ in Ontario elementary classrooms

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario guide states that 'the rights of girls and women continue to be challenged because of systemic oppression.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), which is the main union representing teachers of the youngest students in the classroom, has published a curriculum guide pushing “intersectional feminism” on educators so they can “disrupt patriarchy” in the classroom.

The guide titled The Places We Meet says it’s to help both students and teachers “work together to understand and respond to an ever-changing and unpredictable world in which the outcomes, opportunities, and rights of girls and women continue to be challenged because of systemic oppression.”

A copy of the guide, which is not public, was sent to the news site True North by a member of the ETFO who was not happy with the contents of the document.

According to the teacher, the guide is a format to “put an activist twist on everything you teach, regardless of the actual curriculum.”

The guide speaks about the so-called “lived experiences of women and girls” with the goal being to show the “oppression” they face, according to the ETFO member.

The ETFO guide states that the “hope” for its educators is that the “experiences” will help them “disrupt patriarchy and explore opportunities for embedding concepts of intersectional feminism within your daily classroom practice.”

Teachers are told to use their skills and “knowledge” to “tailor the lessons to the specific groups of learners in their classrooms.”

Intersectional feminism is described as “a lens that shows how people’s social identities can overlap and exacerbate each other’s forms of oppression” when it comes to one’s gender-based concerns.

Cancel culture and pushing an anti-family agenda have become more common in not only Ontario schools but those across Canada as well.

Just a week ago, LifeSiteNews reported on how Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools trustee Monique LaGrange was ordered by her fellow trustees to undergo “LGBTQ+” and holocaust “sensitivity” training for a social media post she made comparing the LGBT agenda targeting kids to that of “brainwashing” Nazi propaganda.

LifeSiteNews recently reported on how an Ontario Catholic school board voted in favor of a censorship bylaw that could be used to ban parents from criticizing LGBT propaganda in schools.

In August, LifeSiteNews reported on how an Ontario Catholic school board trustee was targeted for opposing the flying of the LGBT “pride” flag in order to try and defend church teaching.

In recent months, there has been a strong but steady parent-led movement growing in Ontario, and Canada in general, to push back against LGBT indoctrination in public schools.

Recently, the Million Person March saw thousands of concerned Canadian parents, kids, and others from coast to coast march against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

Guide pushes social ‘justice’ and calls for indoctrination at the youngest age possible

Overall, the guide suggests that indoctrination to combat so-called “patriarchal” ideas be started in kindergarten.

“Early learners are never too young to learn about activism and social justice,” reads the guide.

The guide also contains a “Black Women’s Lives” section, which information regarding “anti-Black racism rooted in the history of enslavement, racial segregation, and marginalization.”

The guide states that Canada has a history of “cultural genocide against Indigenous Peoples” which carries a “legacy of oppression.”

The guide urges teachers to familiarize themselves with equity issues as “teaching these lessons unprepared can easily cause harm, especially to learners from underserved communities.”

The guide then suggests that the goals contained within it will not succeed if there is no teacher buy-in.

“The lessons are powerful, but won’t do the work for us,” reads the guide, adding, “A lesson is only as anti-oppressive as the educator leading it.”

When it comes to Indigenous Peoples, the truth remains that despite the mainstream media’s inflammatory and dubious claims starting in 2021 that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the government-mandated residential schools, these claims were the result of soil disturbances found in the soil at former sites and no human remains have actually been discovered.

Recently, a report was published confirming that an excavation conducted at the indigenous Pine Creek Residential School, located in Pine Creek, Manitoba, turned up no human remains.

Share











