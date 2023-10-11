CVS pharmacist confuses IVF medication with abortion drugs, killing two preborn babies

'There's not enough therapy. There's not enough medication that'll take the thoughts away. That will take the pain away.'

LAS VEGAS (LifeSiteNews) – Two CVS pharmacists had their licenses suspended for accidentally giving a customer abortion drugs instead of in vitro fertilization (IVF) medication, but the woman who lost two preborn children as a result says their apologies “will never be good enough.”

Las Vegas CBS affiliate 8 News Now reported that in 2019 mother of four Timika Thomas decided to try for a fifth child and turned to IVF due to a medical history that included two ectopic pregnancies and tubal ligation.

Eventually, her doctor prescribed a vaginal suppository meant to stimulate production of pregnancy hormones, which was to be filled at a North Las Vegas CVS location. But upon taking two doses, Thomas experienced “severe” and “extreme” cramping beyond what she was expecting. So she took a closer look at the prescription bottle and was horrified to learn she had been given abortion drugs.

“They just killed my baby,” she said. “Both my babies, because I transferred two embryos.”

8 News Now says it obtained documents detailing how one technician entered the wrong medication name into Thomas’ prescription, a pharmacist failed to notice the error, and a second pharmacist neglected to review the details of the drug with Thomas when she picked it up.

“It [the error] would have been caught because then they would have had to have the medicine in their hand,” she told 8 News Now. “And they would have said, ‘Oh, this is Misoprostol or Cytotek, have you taken this before?’ And I would have said ‘no.’”

She filed a complaint, and last month the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy fined the two pharmacists at fault and suspended their licenses for a year, after which they may be reinstated. CVS, which announced its intentions to begin dispensing abortion pills earlier this year, was also fined $10,000.

“We’ve apologized to our patient for the prescription incident that occurred in 2019 and have cooperated with the Nevada Board of Pharmacy in this matter,” the company said in a statement. “The health and well-being of our patients is our number one priority and we have comprehensive policies and procedures in place to support prescription safety. Prescription errors are very rare, but if one does occur, we take steps to learn from it in order to continuously improve quality and patient safety.”

“All I got was a sorry,” Thomas lamented. “It will never be good enough.”

“People make mistakes,” but “that mistake took something from me,” she added, per The Messenger. “There’s not enough that I can say. There’s not enough therapy. There’s not enough medication that’ll take the thoughts away. That will take the pain away.”

Tragically, this is not the only time children have been harmed or killed by abortion pill mixups. In 2009, a nurse mistakenly gave two pregnant women misoprostol. One woman lost her twins. The other gave premature birth to a daughter who suffered severe brain damage. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 11, 2023

While CVS has apologized for the deaths of Tamika's children, the company still plans on dispensing the abortion drug mifepristone. How many future children will @cvspharmacy help kill? — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 11, 2023

Students for Life of America’s Caroline Wharton noted that “many outlets reporting this story have been forced to tell the truth: the Thomas’ preborn children — at the embryo state of development — were indeed human babies that were valued, unique, and special.”

