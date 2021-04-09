Cybersecurity experts, ex-FBI agent confirm Hunter Biden’s laptop is completely real

April 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Top cybersecurity experts have confirmed that an abandoned laptop that reportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, the president’s son, is real and shows “no evidence” of tampering or alterations.

In a report for the Daily Mail, American IT firm Maryman & Associates said that data on the laptop’s hard drive “appear to be authentic” and predominately “related to Mr. Biden,” after an exhaustive examination of the contents.

“The data on the system before April 2019 appears to be related to Mr. Biden, with timestamps appearing to be between 2016 and 2019,” Maryman & Associates said. “The operating system timestamps appear to be authentic, and no evidence was found to suggest that the timestamps or data were altered or manufactured. No indications were found that would indicate the data was manufactured.”

Maryman & Associates — led by Brad Maryman, a 29-year FBI veteran who served as a Security Programs Manager at the bureau — “used the same forensic tools to pick apart the drive as federal and state law enforcement use in criminal investigations,” the Daily Mail said. The group found more than 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, some of them dating back to 2009, and more than 2,000 photos on the laptop.

The new findings blow apart repeated claims by the Biden campaign, top Democrats, prominent intelligence officials, social media platforms, and the mainstream press, that the laptop was fake and a product of “Russian disinformation.”

Former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinksi and the cybersecurity group Errata Security previously verified key emails on the hard drive, and federal officials have signaled that the laptop is authentic. Hunter Biden acknowledged last week that the laptop “could be” his.

The infamous “laptop from hell” allegedly was abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop run by John Paul Mac Isaac five miles from the Bidens’ family home in 2019. Mac Isaac said that Hunter Biden left his 2017 MacBook Pro at the shop and never returned for it, despite multiple attempts to contact him. Documents made public by Mac Isaac show Biden’s signature on a store work order from April 2019. The repairman has said that he turned the laptop over to the FBI in December of that year.

The findings of the Maryman & Associates report back up Mac Isaac’s timeline. According to the firm, the original “Macintosh HD” drive on the laptop was created on March 28, 2018. Hunter Biden’s iCloud email address was added to the laptop’s system a few months later, and a work email was added in February 2019. Emails sent to Biden’s various accounts between December 2009 and December 2020 also were found on the system, the experts said.

The group found that an iPad with the name “Hunter's iPad” and three email addresses linked to the Biden family were synced with the laptop and on the iCloud early in 2019 as well, with a total of 818 call logs from 2016 to 2019 on an iPad backup.

The Biden family exposed

The now-verified laptop contains extensive evidence of ethical breaches and potentially criminal business activity by both Hunter Biden and his powerful father, often with foreign nationals.

In one email dated to 2017, Hunter appears to ask Chinese businessmen linked to the disgraced CEFC China Energy company for a ten percent cut of a provisional business deal “for the big guy.” Bobulinski has attested that the moniker “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski told the New York Post.

Another email on the laptop, sent by an associate at Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca, discussed an attempt to set up a meeting with then-vice president Biden and the governor of Louisiana. Jeffrey Cooper, a long-time campaign donor of Joe Biden “is pitching state of Louisiana for Citizens Rx,” a pharmacy benefit systems provider, the email reads.

Screenshot/Jack Maxey

“Cooper had asked if we could help get new Governor a coffee with VP when he is in town next Friday but VP is out of town,” it adds. Emails show that Hunter Biden eventually obtained equity interest in Citizens Rx through a company started by Cooper.

Correspondence that was authenticated by Errata Security also depicts one of Hunter Biden’s associates at Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that hired Hunter as a board member in 2014, thanking him for a meeting with Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.

Screenshot/The Daily Caller

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together,” the message, titled “Meeting for coffee?” sent in 2015, again during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, reads.

Vice President Biden had met with another Burisma partner at the White House the previous year, weeks before his son joined the firm’s board, leaked documents revealed in October. Other business contacts of Hunter Biden hosted at the White House while Joe Biden was in office include a delegation of Chinese executives invited to meetings with top Obama administration officials in 2011. The event was officially hosted by current Biden administration COVID advisor, Jeffrey Zients, then deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Hunter Biden claimed in emails to have hosted a Mexican businessman at the White House multiple times as well, and tried to meet with him while accompanying his father on an official visit to Mexico in 2016.

Screenshot/Jack Maxey

The younger Biden similarly made use of Joe Biden’s state visit to China in 2013, arranging a meeting for his father and a top Chinese businessman, Jonathan Li, as the New Yorker reported.

Less than two weeks after that trip, Hunter Biden, Li, and several Beijing-backed companies formed Bohai Harvest RST Partners (BHR), a multibillion-dollar private equity group that has been used to acquire sensitive U.S. military assets. Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for Li’s son to Brown University within a month of leaving office.

Jonathan Li may have introduced Hunter Biden to the uppermost echelons of the Chinese Communist Party. In 2015, emails between Biden and Chinese associates describe at an attempt to orchestrate a meeting between Chairman Xi Jinping and prospective business partners of BHR during Xi’s trip to the U.S. in 2015, as LifeSiteNews reported last month.

Screenshot/Jack Maxey

“Further to your conversation with Jonathan regarding a possible arrangement for President Xi to visit LeTV’s facilities in Los Angeles during his upcoming trip to the U.S. in September/October 2015, Jonathan and I had an interesting meeting with LeTV’s founders,” an email sent to Hunter Biden in July 2015 reads.

“LeTV has enlisted our help to arrange for President Xi to visit their facilities, or, if that cannot be arranged, for (LeTV founder) Mr. Jia Yueting to speak at any of the meet-and-greet functions to be attended by President Xi,” the email continues.

The message notes a “one-time advisory fee payable to BHR” and an “opportunity to co-invest with LeTV and Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC)” for organizing the “meet-and-greet.” It is not clear whether an event with Xi ever took place. Hunter Biden continues to hold a stake in BHR as of January 2021, though Joe Biden had promised in 2019 that his family members would cut all foreign business ties if he became president.

“More horrible each and every time”

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop appear to show that Joe Biden knew about child sexual abuse allegations brought against Hunter by other members of the Biden family.

Texts between Hunter Biden and unnamed relatives repeatedly feature conversations about Hunter’s “sexually inappropriate” behavior with and around his kids.

Screenshot/Jack Maxey

In Delaware, “recklessly” acting “in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child” is felony child abuse. Public employees and educators, like Dr. Jill Biden and Ashley Biden, Hunter’s sister, are required by law to report any knowledge of abuse to the state.

Joe and Hunter Biden discussed the child abuse allegations multiple times, as Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room and one of the first people given access to the laptop by John Paul Mac Isaac, revealed on the John-Henry Westen Show last month.

Screenshot/Jack Maxey

“I believe three different times they discussed the allegations against Hunter as someone who potentially has abused one of the family’s children or maybe more than one,” Maxey said. In one text, Joe Biden, referred to as “Junior” in the messages, admits that its “[l]ikely I’m being hacked.” “It seems almost as if every time I chase down a rabbit hole, I find something more horrible each and every time,” Maxey said about the laptop files.

The contents of the laptop also contain evidence of habitual drug abuse, potential insider trading, and possible Chinese espionage activity with which Hunter Biden may have assisted. Multiple people, including White House assistant Kathy Chung and former Obama administration aide Alexander Mackler, who notably sent Hunter Biden dozens of phone numbers of top U.S. leaders from government email accounts, have taken posts in the Biden administration.

Screenshot/Jack Maxey

“One hundred percent, I don’t think, in a face-to-face challenge, no matter whether we had perfect elections or not, [Biden] could possibly be elected by the American people if they knew what I know, and what the FBI has known since December 9th of 2019,” Maxey told the John-Henry Westen Show.