Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy protesting vaccine mandates arrives in Ottawa

The Freedom Convoy has arrived at Parliament Hill and is reported to be over 40 miles long.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – The truckers’ Freedom Convoy has now arrived in Ottawa, with a rally expected to kick-off at Parliament Hill from 12pm.

Many truckers arrived in the Canadian capital Friday, parking their semis in a long line from parliament, with beeping horns heard downtown for much of the evening, and even winning some thumbs up from the police.

Freedom convoy making it’s way into Ottawa, Ontario, Canada for the protest tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UUQnBjVL2N — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 29, 2022

Unacceptably amazing: Aerial view of Freedom Convoy 2022 in Ottawa. Please follow @News24Wide for footage. pic.twitter.com/8eUqBAAfpY — Unacceptable Rowan (@canmericanized) January 29, 2022

The truckers also took the time to hoist the Canadian flag last night, in what promises to be an emotional few days for those who love their country.

I’ve already hugged more people at the Freedom Convoy than I have in the past two years pic.twitter.com/nkdnAMzZPZ — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) January 29, 2022



One of the most encouraging aspects of the past week for organizers has been the number of people lining the long roads to Ottawa, showing their support for the truckers’ quest for freedom.

Some of the trucks bore messages which Justin Trudeau might find a little offensive, while footage for our French speakers demonstrates that Quebec is firmly on board. (One of the signs has strong language.)

Massive show of support to the freedom trucker convoy just outside of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. pic.twitter.com/VQubOqn4JK — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 28, 2022



The footage below was taken while the convoy was still in Saskatchewan, as miles and miles of trucks made their way through the Prairies on Tuesday, with thousands more trucks joining the convoy since not only in Manitoba, Ontario, but also from the east of the country, and even from the U.S. The convoy itself is believed to be over 40 miles long with trucks numbered by the tens of thousands.

Airplane view of the freedom trucker convoy between Whitewood and Moosomin, Saskatchewan, Canada today. pic.twitter.com/qJEy96Q8Ez — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 25, 2022



This was the scene on Parliament Hill earlier this morning as truckers woke up to growing crowds and belated media attention, with the world now watching Ottawa in this war of wills amid the demonstration for freedoms which have been stripped away in Canada over the past two years.

It is LOUD on Parliament Hill! The truckers parked on Wellington are railing on their horns, as more and more protesters start to congregate on the Hill #cdnpoli #ottnews #TruckerConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/kZtnYslNBN — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) January 29, 2022



It appears history is being written, and, with the record for the world’s longest convoy sure to be broken already, the convoy might earn itself a place in the Guiness Book of Records.

The record was last broken with a 7.5km convoy in Egypt in 2020, but even the Toronto Sun were reporting by Wednesday that this convoy is much bigger, with reporters and organizers speculating that it’s around 70km long, nearly ten times longer than 2020’s record-breaking convoy.

Whether the truckers are successful in having the vaccine mandates and passports thrown on the scrap heap of history remains to be seen, but it’s clear they have awoken a sleeping giant from the dead cold of a Canadian winter.

LifeSiteNews will have special coverage of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa throughout the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel News (@news.rebel)



Here was the scene in Pembroke, Ontario yesterday as LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen interviewed families supporting the truckers.



