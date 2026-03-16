Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan denounces Pope Leo for his opposition to Middle East war

The pontiff's call for peace was 'out of line here,' the Daily Wire's Andrew Klavan opined. 'He’s just wrong. I’m sorry. He’s pushing 'girly nonsense.'”

(LifeSiteNews) — Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan criticized Pope Leo after the Holy Father called for peace in the Middle East following Israel and the United States’ attack on Iran.

“The pope is out of line here. He’s just wrong. I’m sorry,” Klavan exclaimed. He’s pushing ‘girly nonsense.’”

Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan has launched a stunning attack on Pope Leo XIV, calling his opposition to war ‘girly nonsense’ pic.twitter.com/xtg5lVtcAR — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) March 10, 2026

Klavan was responding to remarks Leo made earlier this month on social media.

“Stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats nor through the use of weapons which sow destruction and death,” Leo had said.

Klavan, who is not Catholic and has previously come out publicly in favor of his homosexual son’s “marriage,” was incensed by Leo’s comments.

“I don’t want to offend my Catholic listeners,” he said. But this is “just not true. You know, I’m sorry. It’s just not true. Sometimes stability and peace are achieved through mutual threats and the use of weapons, which sow destruction, suffering, and death. And reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue are useless when you’re dealing with crazy people.”

READ: ‘Tens of thousands’ gather for funeral of Catholic priest killed by Israeli strike in Lebanon

A number of Catholic influencers, including several U.S. cardinals, have argued that U.S. President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran do not meet the requirements for a just war.

During a recent interview, pro-LGBT Washington, D.C. Cardinal Robert McElroy said that while “the Khamenei regime (in Iran) has been for decades a brutal and repressive government,” the United States was not responding to “an existing or imminent and objectively verifiable attack by Iran.”

McElroy also said that “if preventative war were to be accepted morally, then all limits to the cause for going to war would be put in extreme jeopardy.”

Trump has defended his actions in recent days by claiming that preemptive action against Iran was necessary to save lives.

“If I didn’t send in the B-2 bombers … you would have had Israel and the Middle East hit by nuclear weapons,” Trump alleged on Air Force One.

Trump: Israel would have been “obliterated” with a nuclear weapon if I didn’t bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. pic.twitter.com/80VJwFeRj2 — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) March 16, 2026

Klavan’s missive against Pope Leo is not the first time a Daily Wire host has taken aim at the head of the Catholic Church. During the height of Israel’s war on Gaza, Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro took umbrage with Francis’ call for an investigation of genocide.

“Meanwhile, internationally, the bizarre targeting of Israel continues on a wide variety of fronts. Pope Francis has now called for a genocide investigation in Gaza, which is just an absurdity on every possible level,” Shapiro said in November 2024.

Shapiro further called Francis’ remarks “idiocy on the highest possible level” while stating that Francis has “expressed a wide variety of views that can only be declared idiocy.”

Klavan has weighed in on others issues likely to irk faithful Catholics. In 2024, he admitted that Candace Owens’ firing from the Daily Wire was the result of her repeatedly using the phrase “Christ is King,” which he argued was being co-opted into an “antisemitic trope” by social media users.

Owens pushed back against that claims by telling Tucker Carlson that she rejects the claim she hates Jews and that Christ is indeed King over all men.

The phrase “Christ is King” has continued to grow in popularity and was recently attacked by Evangelical Zionist U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who called it a “code word” for anti-Semitism.

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