Dallas begins removing LGBT rainbow crosswalks due to Gov. Abbott order

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has directed the state department of transportation to ‘ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets.’

DALLAS (LifeSiteNews) — The city of Dallas began work this week to remove 30 rainbow crosswalks from public roads, in compliance with Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive against “political agendas” in road markings.

Last October, Abbott’s office announced he was directing the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to “ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets” and “keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction” by prohibiting “non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety,” including any “symbols, flags, or other markings conveying social, political, or ideological messages.”

That month, TXDOT sent a letter to all city and county transportation officials in the Lone Star State, explaining that “Non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety may cause confusion, reduce roadway uniformity, and impair the effectiveness of both human and automated vehicle navigation. Consistency in traffic control devices is essential to maintaining a safe and efficient transportation network.”

“Pavement markings such as decorative crosswalks, murals, or markings conveying artwork or other messages are prohibited on travel lanes, shoulders, intersections, and crosswalks unless they serve a direct traffic control or safety function,” it continued. “This prohibition includes the use of symbols, flags, or other markings conveying any message or communications.”

Jurisdictions were given 30 days to comply, subject to loss of state funds or agreements for non-compliance.

On March 20, the City of Dallas released a memo explaining that it had sought and been refused an “exception to preserve several community crosswalk designs,” so on January 30 it submitted to the state a compliance plan to remove its crosswalks within 90 days. Removal work would begin on March 23, it confirmed, and was expected to be complete by April 28.

The city simultaneously announced it will attempt to mollify disappointed LGBT activists by “explor[ing] alternative ways to recognize neighborhood identity through community art initiatives,” discussing ideas with community stakeholders at upcoming “community engagement” events hosted by Dallas’s Office of Arts & Culture.

“The City of Dallas’ removal of the rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs is not occurring in isolation — it reflects a broader political and regulatory climate that is increasingly targeting public expressions of support for the [LGBT so-called] community across our state,” the North Texas LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Foundation complained.

In January, the City of San Antonio took a more defiant approach, agreeing to scrub its rainbow crosswalks while instead painting the LGBT rainbow motif on its sidewalks, as they do not fall within the authority of the state transportation department.

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