Dallas school district offers $50 to students 12 and up for taking COVID vaccine

Students at the taxpayer-funded schools can get gift cards if they will take the shot.

DALLAS (LifeSiteNews) A Texas school district wants to get its eligible students to take the COVID-19 vaccines so badly that it is offering them a small cash prize in exchange for taking the shot.

The Dallas Independent School District announced on Monday a new incentive program for students old enough to get the shot. Previously jabbed students can also get paid a $50 gift card if they upload their proof of vaccination by November 15.

The district has a total of 145,000 students in K-12 across its 230 schools, but not all students are eligible – only those aged twelve and older. Additionally, its 22,000 staff members are eligible for a $500 incentive if they get jabbed by November 15.

“Dallas ISD is offering a one-time $50 vaccination incentive to students ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the September 13 announcement said. Parents are required to “fill out the proof of vaccination form and submit a copy of the student’s COVID vaccination card” or get a letter from a medical provider affirming inoculation.

While the incentive and reporting are “voluntary,” the information will be used for contact tracing and quarantining.

“The information provided will help the district determine how many students who are eligible have been fully vaccinated and facilitate the contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending on vaccination status,” the district said.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine is safe for children who are at least 12 years of age,” the district said in a question-and-answer about vaccine safety.

The announcement came shortly after Dallas County told parents to get their kids jabbed.

“It is important that if you are able to vaccinate your child, to do it today,” county spokesperson Christian Grisales told local news station WFAA on Friday.

“Children make up less than 1% of COVID deaths in both Dallas and Tarrant counties, but until there are zero, Grisales said parents need to do what they can to protect their kids,” WFAA reported.

There has been a total of 8,369 deaths attributed to COVID in Tarrant and Dallas counties. That represents less than 0.1% of the nearly 5-million-person combined population the two counties.

While the school district and parents may think the jabs are the best way to keep kids safe, they have posed risks for teenagers and younger.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledged a “likely association” between the COVID shot and heart inflammation in adolescents in June.

“Health officials have identified 1,339 preliminary reports of myopericarditis among people under 30 years of age reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System,” the CDC said in an update in August. However, past research has found that the VAERS system likely only identifies 1% of all adverse reactions.

Others, including those now deemed eligible to safely take the COVID vaccines, have faced the consequences of it.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1069321 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

A 12-year-old girl named Maddie de Garay is now wheelchair-bound after receiving the Pfizer jab.

“Maddie immediately experienced pain in her arm where she had been vaccinated,” LifeSiteNews reported in June. “Within the next 24 hours, she developed severe abdominal and chest pain.”

Maddie and her mom shared the story with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) during an event about inoculation safety and risks.

Her situation deteriorated.

“Over the next 2 1/2 months, Maddie’s mother said her abdominal, muscle, and nerve pain became unbearable,” LifeSite reported. “Maddie suffered from gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure, memory loss, brain fog, headaches, dizziness, fainting, seizures, verbal and motor tics, menstrual cycle issues, lost feeling from the waist down, lost bowel and bladder control, and she had a nasogastric tube placed because she lost the ability to eat.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











