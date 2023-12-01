‘Such proposals do away with the long-standing democratic principle in Britain that state surveillance should follow suspicion rather than vice versa,’ one UK watchdog group noted.

LONDON, United Kingdom (LifeSiteNews) — A civil liberties watchdog group is warning that a “Data Protection and Digital Information Bill” on its way through UK Parliament will allow the government to access welfare recipients’ personal data by requiring banks “to conduct mass monitoring without suspicion of fraudulent activity.”

Silkie Carlo, director of the civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch, shared on X Tuesday that this “bank spying clause” was added via amendment and would be up for vote on Wednesday. Carlo posted a screenshot on Thursday showing that the House of Commons had voted in favor of the new schedule allowing for bank spying, adding that it now goes to the House of Lords.

A Big Brother Watch report on the bill explains that the new schedule revises social security legislation “to give the Secretary of State a new power to direct banks to monitor bank accounts to surveil welfare recipients and people linked to those payments, potentially including landlords, and report anyone who triggers potential fraud indicators (e.g. frequent travel or savings over a certain amount) to the Department for Work and Pensions. (DWP).”

The report warns that the government would vaguely require “other specified information relating to the holders of those accounts,” and other related information “as may be specified.” Such unclear terms “would allow for an incredibly broad scope of information to be requested,” and contradicts “the DWP’s claim that they will adhere to the GDPR principle of data minimisation,” the report notes.

Because according to the schedule, the kind of data that can be collected isn’t limited, “highly sensitive” information could be gathered on individuals, making the provision “incredibly intrusive, and extraordinarily so with no cap on the type of data that the DWP will be able to access,” according to the Big Brother Watch report.

The report also underscores concerns that the DWP’s claim it will store citizens’ data “safely” stands “in stark contrast to the Department’s track record of data security — particularly, considering that it was recently reprimanded by the [Information Commissioner’s Office] for data leaks so serious that they were reported to risk the lives of survivors of domestic abuse.”

Big Brother Watch highlights the fact that, moreover, such legislation would put “some of the poorest” and “the most marginalised people on trial through intrusive bank surveillance.”

“People who are disabled, sick, carers, looking for work, or indeed linked to any of those people should not be treated like criminals by default,” states the report.

Ultimately, the legislation is not a threat only to welfare recipients, but to all of UK citizens, the watchdog group pointed out.

“Such proposals do away with the long-standing democratic principle in Britain that state surveillance should follow suspicion rather than vice versa. It would be dangerous for everyone if the government reverses this presumption of innocence,” stated the report, calling it “an incredibly dangerous precedent” that “is highly likely to result in serious mistakes.”

Big Brother Watch maintains that such legislation is entirely unnecessary even taking into account a desire to curb fraud, since there are multiple legal powers geared toward this purpose.

“Under current rules, the DWP is able to request bank account holders’ bank transaction details on a case-by-case basis if there is reasonable grounds to suspect fraud,” the group’s report noted. In order to enable this, already, HM Revenue and Customs “shares banking data with the DWP on an annual basis;” and “the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 requires banks and building societies to notify law enforcement of suspicious activity.”

In response to Carlo’s post about the legislation, one X user framed it as a step toward a central bank digital currency (CBDC) linked to a digital ID.

