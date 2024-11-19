Danielle Smith asks Alberta parents to support bill banning transgender surgeries for children

The Alberta premier warned that opponents would attempt to attack her efforts to protect minors but that she would not be 'bullied.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith urged citizens to sign her “declaration” in support of “protecting” the province’s children and not give in to “political attacks or hysterical fearmongering” against her recent bills banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors and having males compete in women’s sports.

“As a Conservative, I believe important decisions about a child’s upbringing should be made by parents — not by government bureaucrats, and certainly not by ideologically driven activists pushing controversial ideas in our schools,” Smith wrote in a recent email to her supporters in the United Conservative Party (UCP).

“I will not be bullied out of preserving our children’s choices before they make life-altering — and often irreversible — adult decisions. Nor will I allow Justin Trudeau to limit parental involvement in their child’s education.”

Smith said that when it comes to her recent bills in support of parental rights, it has left the legacy media and the Trudeau government as well as the provincial New Democratic Party opposition in a “frenzy” to criticize the legislation “before even seeing” it.

“Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasted no time attacking our efforts to protect Alberta’s children,” she wrote.

“These attacks are dishonest, divisive, and designed to intimidate us into backing down — but it won’t work.”

The Smith government recently introduced a much-anticipated bill banning so-called “top and bottom” surgeries for minors as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology. She also brought forth a law that will ban biological men from competing in women’s sports.

On top of that, her government also recently introduced a bill that will change the law so that parents must “opt in rather than opt out” their children into sexual education lessons and mandate that parental permission is obtained before a student uses a different pronoun.

Smith: New legislation protecting kids is just ‘common sense’

Smith noted about her pieces of legislation, which are currently before the provincial legislature, that it is only common sense to “protect children from life-altering gender-reassignment surgeries and irreversible treatments until they are of legal age.”

She also said that it is vital that there is “fairness in female sports” by “ensuring only biological females can compete in these categories.”

Smith reaffirmed that it is sensible to require “parental consent or notification for any discussions of sex education and changes to pronouns or names in schools.”

“These measures to safeguard our kids are supported by the majority of Albertans because they are rooted in compassion, care, and common sense,” she wrote in her email message.

Smith then asked that people sign her “declaration” in support of “protecting Alberta’s children” to send a “powerful message – to Justin Trudeau, the legacy media, and the radical activists who wish to irreversibly alter our children’s future – that you support our efforts.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, one of the province’s largest public-school boards, Edmonton Public Schools, submitted a motion to defy Alberta’s policy requiring parental knowledge if a child goes by different pronouns at school.

Smith’s bill banning the sexual mutilation of minors, as reported by LifeSiteNews, has found the support of an alliance for detransitioners.

There has been overwhelming evidence showing that people who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery.

In addition to catering to a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, and infertility.

Meanwhile, a recent study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

