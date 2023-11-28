Danielle Smith asserts Alberta’s right to control power grid against federal ‘clean energy’ rules

The premier invoked the 'Sovereignty Act' resolution that calls on Alberta’s cabinet to 'order all provincial entities not to recognize the constitutional validity of, enforce, nor cooperate in the implementation of the CERs in any manner, to the extent legally permissible.'

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – After announcing yesterday that she has had “enough” of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s extreme environmental rules, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her province has no choice but to assert control over its electricity grid to combat federal overreach.

Unlike most provinces in Canada, Alberta’s electricity industry is nearly fully deregulated. However, the government still has the ability to take control of it at a moment’s notice.

Yesterday, Smith invoked the Alberta “Sovereignty Act” to shield Albertans from future power blackouts due to federal government overreach.

“Enough! Today, Alberta said NO to Minister Stephen Guilbeault’s ‘Clean Energy Regulations.’ Our province has jurisdictional rights afforded to us under the constitution,” Smith said on X (formerly Twitter).

The “Sovereignty Act” resolution calls on Alberta’s cabinet to “order all provincial entities not to recognize the constitutional validity of, enforce, nor cooperate in the implementation of the CERs in any manner, to the extent legally permissible.”

This order does not apply to private companies or individuals, but this soon might change. The Smith government says due to Trudeau’s defiance of the court rulings, it has asked its Electric System Operator, the Alberta Utilities Commission, and others to implement “various reforms to Alberta’s electrical system to ensure grid affordability and reliability.”

Part of this will be to look at the “feasibility of establishing a provincial Crown corporation for the purpose of bringing and maintaining more reliable and affordable electricity onto the grid in the event that private generators find it too risky to do so under the CERs.”

“This Alberta Crown corporation would be a provincial entity and would not recognize the CERs as constitutionally valid. If needed, the Crown corporation would work with industry and other stakeholders to bring on needed electricity onto the grid, either through building new generation or purchasing existing generation assets (i.e. natural gas power plants) that private industry would otherwise not build or shut down due to the uncertainty and penalties established by the CERs.”

The Smith government said that while it does not like the route of taking back power production under state control, it says this is the only way the province can keep the current Liberal government, or any other future government, from interfering in provincial power production.

The government of Saskatchewan under Premier Scott Moe, which controls its own power generation via a Crown corporation, has already said it will stop collecting the carbon tax early next year if the Trudeau government does not cut it a break.

The Trudeau government is trying to force net zero regulations on all Canadian provinces, notably on electricity generation, as early as 2035. His government has also refused to extend a carbon tax exemption on heating fuels to all provinces, allowing only Atlantic provinces this benefit.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

I’ve had ‘enough’ of Trudeau’s disregard for the law, Smith says

Smith told reporters on Monday she was fed “up” with Trudeau and Guilbeault’s complete disregard for the law in light of two recent court rulings that went in Alberta’s favor.

“See you in court,” she said when speaking about Trudeau.

“The federal government is acting in a way that is disregarding court decisions that came down and we are asserting, if you read the Sovereignty Act, you will see that the Sovereignty Act always asserted that we would stand up for our constitutional jurisdiction… and that’s what this is doing,” she said.

Smith said that is asking the “federal government to follow the law.”

Last week, Smith indicated that she would be soon using all the tools at her disposal to take on Trudeau.

She said he was running a “lawless federal government” for pushing ahead with his 2035 net zero energy law, despite the fact Canada’s constitution allows provinces full jurisdiction over their natural resources.

Two recent court rulings dealt a serious blow to the Trudeau government’s environmental activism via legislation. The most recent was the Federal Court of Canada on November 16 overturned the Trudeau government’s ban on single-use plastic, calling it “unreasonable and unconstitutional.”

The Federal Court ruled in favor of the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan by stating that Trudeau’s government had overstepped its authority by classifying plastic as “toxic” as well as banning all single-use plastic items, like straws, bags, and eating utensils.

The second victory for Alberta and Saskatchewan concerns a Supreme Court ruling that stated that Trudeau’s law, C-69, dubbed the “no-more pipelines” bill, is “mostly unconstitutional.” The decision returned authority over the pipelines to provincial governments, meaning oil and gas projects headed up by the provinces should be allowed to proceed without federal intrusion.

The Trudeau government, however, seems insistent on defying the recent rulings by pushing forward with its various regulations.

