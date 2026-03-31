Danielle Smith, Pierre Poilievre applaud Olympic ban on men in women’s sports

Alberta's premier and the Conservative Party of Canada leader joined JK Rowling in praising the IOC decision to protect the integrity of women in athletic competitions.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Both Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre approved of a recent decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban gender-confused males from competing in women’s Olympic events.

“I, and Alberta’s government, believe that biological men do not belong in women’s sports, period,” Smith wrote in an X post late last week after the IOC’s announcement about its “transgender” ban. “So, I’m very glad to see the International Olympic Committee has followed Alberta’s lead to protect the integrity of female athletic competition by ensuring only biological females can compete in female events.”

Poilievre was not as detailed or vocal as Smith, but he did share a post by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling praising the IOC’s move.

“What she said,” Poilievre wrote in response to Rowling’s post.

Rowling had noted on X, “Today’s ruling by the IOC means a welcome return to fair sport for women and girls, but I’ll never forget the scandal of Paris 2024, when people who consider themselves supremely virtuous and progressive publicly cheered on men punching women.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the IOC banned so-called ‘transgender’ males from women’s sports late last week.

The new policy will start with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The policy that we have announced is based on science,” said IOC President Kirsty Coventry, a former double Olympic champion, in a video posted to social media, adding, “It has been made by medical experts with the best interest of athletes at its heart.”

“The scientific evidence is very clear. Male chromosomes give performance advantages in sports that rely on strength, power, or endurance,” Coventry said.

On X, Smith made clear that “women and girls deserve a level playing field” and noted that Alberta has taken action to protect girls in sports in her province.

“That’s why our government has already taken a balanced approach through the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, ensuring biological women and girls can participate fairly in the sports they love,” she said.

In 2024, Alberta passed Bill 29 into law , which bans gender-confused men from competing in women’s sports, the first legislation of its kind in Canada. The law applies to all school boards, universities, and provincial sports organizations.

This past December, Poilievre put his support behind Smith and Alberta’s Bill 29.

Smith’s law has faced pushback from some sports groups.

Skate Canada recently announced that it would not host events in Alberta due to the province’s pro-women policy banning men from women’s competitions.

Smith said she hopes the IOC’s ruling changes Skate Canada’s mind.

“I expect national sporting organizations, including Skate Canada, will follow Alberta and the IOC’s lead in protecting the fairness and safety of women’s sport,” she noted.

Studies have shown time and again that males have an innate advantage over women in almost all forms of athletics.

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