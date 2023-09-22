Danielle Smith refuses to expel Alberta caucus member who attended Million Person March

'MLA Jason Stephan spoke on behalf of parents and constituents, exercising his freedom of speech peacefully,' said Danielle Smith's press secretary after opposition called for Stephan to be expelled from caucus.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) –– Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is refusing to expel a caucus member who attended the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination, adding that she is “sympathetic to parents” who do not want their kids taught explicit sexual content in school.

On Wednesday, Jason Stephan, the United Conservative Party (UCP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Red Deer South, attended his local Million Person March in his hometown and spoke in favor of parental rights.

“We are here today because we do not like school boards or governments inserting themselves between our children and keeping secrets from us,” said Stephan to a crowd, according to Red Deer News Now.

“Albertans want to be informed as to what schools are teaching,” he added.

When asked about why he attended the march, Stephan said that the event was about parental rights and denied that it was about targeting hatred towards those in the LGBT community.

On Wednesday a UCP spokesman told media that “MLAs may speak to these issues on behalf of their constituents,” and that the party supports “peaceful protest and open, grassroots debate.”

Leader of Alberta’s socialist New Democratic Party (NDP) and former Premier Rachel Notley demanded that Smith kick out Stephan because he attended the march on Wednesday. Yesterday, Smith’s office said in a statement to the media that Stephan will remain in caucus, as he was exercising his right to speak on behalf of constituents.

“As the premier said earlier today, she does not condone hate speech or violence,” noted press secretary Sam Blackett. “MLA Jason Stephan spoke on behalf of parents and constituents, exercising his freedom of speech peacefully.”

On Wednesday, thousands of concerned Canadian parents, kids, and others from coast to coast marched in the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

The protest was organized by Muslim Canadians and used the slogan “Leave our kids alone,” specifically regarding gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

The marches in most Canadian cities were peaceful. However, there were some reports of assaults on protesters by LGBT-aligning counter-protesters.

Canceled Catholic school trustee Monique LaGrange, who is with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, was also at the Red Deer March. Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how LaGrange was turfed from her provincial advocacy trustee association over a social media post in which she allegedly compared the LGBT agenda targeting kids to “brainwashing” Nazi propaganda.

Smith ‘sympathetic to parents’ concerning what their kids are taught in school

When asked by reporters yesterday about her thoughts on the Million Person March, Smith said she was “sympathetic” to parents on the issue.

“Well look, I mean, I am sympathetic to parents who want to preserve the innocence of their kids for as long as they can,” said Smith to reporters.

“And that’s part of the reason our School Act laws allow parents to … have their kids be exposed and taught about religion and sexuality at a pace that is their choice.”

Smith, who leads the UCP, said that when it comes to protests, such as the Million Person March, she knows “that sometimes these protests can get a little heated.”

“And it’s unfortunate if people take their opposition too far and cross the line,” she added.

Smith stated that, when it comes to kids in school, they need to feel “safe and protected and need to know that they’re supported in their choices.”

“But I respect the right of people, when they have these really complex, difficult discussions…[to] do it in a civil way … I support that,” she added.

Yesterday, LifeSiteNews reported on how at the federal level, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs were directed to remain silent about the Million Person March, according to an internal memo

Smith’s mixed record on life and family

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, while strong on freedom issues, Smith herself has a track-record of being pro-gay “marriage” and mostly pro-abortion, although she does support adoption over abortion.

Last year, before she was premier, she told LifeSiteNews that she would not be willing to re-examine the province’s “bubble zone” law that bans pro-life protesters from gathering near abortion clinics, as well as saying it is “polite” to use biologically incorrect pronouns when asked to do so.

She did, however, say she is for parental rights, noting to LifeSiteNews that so-called “Gay-Straight Alliance clubs” in public schools were “never supposed to be” about “teaching kids concepts that are not appropriate for their age,” which is something she says she does not support.

