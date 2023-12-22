Danielle Smith refuses to let reporter badger her into disclosing her COVID vaccine status

'I think that a private medical decision should be kept private,' the Alberta premier said.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made clear she will not disclose her personal COVID vaccination status.

“I think that a private medical decision should be kept private, and I think this is the reason why we have doctors giving the advice,” Smith said (23:15 min mark) to reporters on Thursday during a press conference announcing healthcare funding.

A legacy media reporter grilled Smith on COVID jab rates in the province, claiming that there was an “argument to be made” that politicians and health officials should set an “example” by “disclosing” their vaccination status.

Other reporters at the press conference were also crying foul over the Alberta government not spending millions of dollars on flashy “campaigns” as was done under former Premier Jason Kenney. Smith pointed out that the latest government press release around fall vaccinations states that shots for COVID and flu and all others are available to those who wish to get them.

Official data shows that about 15.5% of Albertans have chosen to get the COVID booster jab, which is on par with most provinces in Canada.

This is not the first time Smith has been asked by legacy media to disclose her COVID jab status. In September, she said she has a great “immune system,” but getting a shot is a matter to discuss only with her doctor and not the press.

“Look, I’m a healthy person, I tend to take care of my immune system,” Smith said in response to a question from a CBC reporter about fall COVID boosters.

“And I believe this is something I should talk about with my doctor, not media.”

In September, Health Canada approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster ended up with myocardial damage. It then later approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s latest COVID jab.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how an information request from a federal MP asking Health Canada if it has any clinical data showing whether Pfizer-BioNTech’s latest COVID jab is effective and safe after its recent approval of the shot has revealed the agency has no such data on file.

There is mounting evidence that all the mRNA-based COVID injections carry extreme risks, including for children.

A recent study by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots resulted in a growing number of Canadians filing for financial compensation over injuries from the jabs via the federal government’s Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

Thus far, VISP has already paid $ 11,236,314 million to those injured by COVID injections, with some 2,000 claims remaining to be settled.

Smith earlier in the week, as reported by LifeSiteNews, promised to enshrine into “law” protections for people in her province who choose not to be vaccinated as well as strengthen gun rights and safeguard free speech by beefing up the provincial Bill of Rights.

“You have my commitment, no one’s going to be forced to be vaccinated,” Smith told Alberta blogger Shaun Newman.

Smith took over from Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party (UCP) on October 11, 2022, after winning the party leadership. Kenney was ousted due to low approval ratings and for reneging on promises not to lock Alberta down as well as enacting a vaccine passport.

Under Kenney, thousands of nurses, doctors, and other healthcare and government workers lost their jobs for choosing to not get the jabs, leading Smith to say – only minutes after being sworn in – that over the past year the “unvaccinated” were the “most discriminated against” group of people in her lifetime.

Last month, a panel convened by Smith to investigate the previous government’s COVID governance released its findings, recommending many pro-freedom policies be implemented, such as strengthening personal medical freedoms via legislation so that one does not lose their job for refusing a vaccine as well as concluding that Albertans’ rights were indeed infringed on.

The panel was tasked to review “legislation and governance practices used by the Government of Alberta during the management of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

