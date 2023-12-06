Danielle Smith slams Trudeau’s methane emissions rules as ‘unrealistic,’ ‘unconstitutional’

'Instead of building on Alberta’s award-winning approach, Ottawa wants to replace it with costly, dangerous and unconstitutional new federal regulations that won’t benefit anyone beyond Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault’s post-office career,' a joint statement read.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith condemned the Trudeau government’s methane emissions cap as “unrealistic” and “unconstitutional.”

On December 4, Smith and Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz issued a joint statement blasting Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s new draft methane regulations.

“The federal government has unilaterally established new methane emissions rules and targets to help win international headlines,” the joint statement read.

“Instead of building on Alberta’s award-winning approach, Ottawa wants to replace it with costly, dangerous and unconstitutional new federal regulations that won’t benefit anyone beyond Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault’s post-office career,” it continued.

The proposed regulations, drafted December 4 after the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, restrict oil and gas methane emissions to allegedly reduce “climate change.”

“The proposed methane regulations are consistent with Canada’s commitment to cap and cut oil and gas emissions and with calls from the International Energy Agency for all oil- and gas-producing countries to reduce methane emissions from the sector by 75 percent by 2030,” the news release read.

Under the proposed plan, methane regulations must reduce by 217 megatonnes (carbon dioxide equivalent) from 2027 to 2040.

“Canada is on track to meet its 2025 methane reduction target of 40 to 45 percent below 2012 levels,” the statement asserted. “The draft regulations published today are amendments to the 2018 methane regulations.”

In response to the regulations, Smith pointed out that Alberta has the autonomy to determine its own climate regulations without the direction of the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Managing emissions from Alberta’s oil and gas industry is our constitutional right and responsibility, not Ottawa’s, and we are getting the job done,” Smith declared. “Using a province-led approach, Alberta has already reduced methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 45 percent – hitting our target three years early – and we’re just getting started.”

“Meanwhile, not only is it illegal for Ottawa to attempt to regulate our industries in this manner, Ottawa also hasn’t even hit one of its past arbitrary and unscientific emissions targets,” she revealed.

“Once again, the federal government is setting unrealistic targets and timelines,” Smith added. “Infrastructure can only be updated as quickly as technology allows. For example, Alberta will not accept nor impose a total ban on flaring at this time, as it is a critical health and safety practice during production.”

“Given the unconstitutional nature of this latest federal intrusion into our provincial jurisdiction, our government will use every tool at our disposal to ensure these absurd federal regulations are never implemented in our province,” Smith concluded.

This is hardly the first time Smith has defended Alberta from Trudeau’s climate regulations. Smith has repeatedly asserted Alberta’s right to control power grid, promising the province will not be “transitioning away” from oil and natural gas.

Smith has warned that Canadians could freeze in the winter if the new “clean emissions” regulations are enforced, an assertion supported by Alberta’s electric grid operator, Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), which warned that Trudeau’s 2035 net-zero power grid goal will mean instability for the western province and are “not feasible.”

Two recent court rulings dealt a serious blow to the Trudeau government’s environmental activism via legislation. The most recent was in November when the Federal Court of Canada ruled in favor of Alberta and Saskatchewan and overturned the Trudeau government’s ban on single-use plastic, calling it “unreasonable and unconstitutional.”

The second victory for Alberta and Saskatchewan concerns a Supreme Court ruling that stated that Trudeau’s law, C-69, dubbed the “no-more pipelines” bill, is “mostly unconstitutional.” The decision returned authority over the pipelines to provincial governments, meaning oil and gas projects headed up by the provinces should be allowed to proceed without federal intrusion.

In May, Guilbeault declared that violating environmental regulations banning the use of coal and gas-fired power after 2035 may even result in criminal sanctions, a statement that only increased the tension between the federal government and the provinces opposed to the proposed policies.

