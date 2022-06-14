Daredevil pro-life activist arrested after scaling 845-foot tower to protest abortion

Maison Des Champs made his latest climb to rally support for a woman planning to abort her 10-week-old baby.

OKLAHOMA CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life activist Maison Des Champs resumed his bold stunts on Tuesday morning when he climbed the 50-story, 845-foot Devon Tower.

Authorities were notified and responded to reports and complaints about his actions. After completing the climb, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The public display is a means of raising awareness for non-abortive options for women facing unplanned pregnancies. Des Champs, also known as the “Pro-Life Spiderman”, made this climb to rally support for a woman planning to abort her 10-week-old baby. He has encouraged financial donations to provide necessary resources for Riley to deliver her baby and continue to support her family.

According to NPR, Des Champs’ history of protesting with climbing stunts goes back to last summer, when he was arrested during a climb up the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas because of concerns about COVID restrictions at the time. Since then, he has seized the public’s attention with his stunts to protest abortion and raise awareness and support for pro-life charities.

Last month, he climbed Salesforce Tower in San Francisco in response to abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo’s participation in late-term abortion in Washington, D.C. and the discovery of the remains of five babies killed in his clinic.

While the climbing of skyscrapers attracts attention, Des Champs states on his website that this is only to accomplish the mission of his work.

“The goal is to raise $1,000,000 for Pro-Life Charities and inspire young people to speak out against abortion,” he wrote, explaining his reason for climbing.

Since the beginning of his public appearances, the Pro-Life Spiderman has partnered with Let Them Live to support women in crisis pregnancies and encourage them to choose life.

“All proceeds go towards helping abortion-minded pregnant women who are in need of housing, medical care, food, or adoption services,” Des Champs said on his website. “Truly the most special thing about this mission is being able to help others and save the lives of innocent babies.”

