Data shows COVID jabs correlate with major rise in younger excess deaths, disabled workers

(LifeSiteNews) – Mass COVID-19 vaccinations correlate to a massive number of newly-disabled workers in the U.S. labor force as well as a major downward shift in the ages of excess deaths, according to data examined Wednesday at a COVID-19 vaccine hearing hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Among the speakers at the event was Edward Dowd, a founding partner at Phinance Technologies and author of the book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022, who discussed alarming information gleaned from Society of Actuaries and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

“The bottom line is, we saw 2020 pre-vaccine and 2021 and ‘22 post-vaccine, there was a big shift from 2020 to ‘21 of excess mortality from old to young,” Dowd testified. “In 2021, in ages 25 to 64 the employed people of our nation covered under Group Life, they experienced a 40 percent excess mortality. As quoted by a CEO of an insurance company, just a 10 percent increase in excess mortality is a three-standard-deviation event, or once in a 200-year flood. So 40 is off the charts.”

“What’s interesting about this is that the general overall population experienced 32 percent excess mortality,” he noted. “This Group Life policyholder subset is much healthier in general than the overall population, as done by previous studies.”

Additionally, in May 2021, “what we found particularly interesting was that the employees of our country experienced a 26 percent increase in disability versus the general population, which experienced eleven percent,” Dowd continued. “To put some numbers on this, one, we’re being very conservative on our start date; the number is probably much higher. But 1.2 additional Americans in the employed segment of our population…got disabled. That is the size of the state of Wyoming and Vermont combined. They disappeared from the labor force. So if you’re seeing labor shortages all around the country, this might be one of the explanations.

“My conclusion, and our conclusion at Phinance Technologies, is that the only thing that changed to detrimentally affect the employed versus the much less healthy general population is vaccines and mandates,” he said. “We’re open to discussions to see what could be the possible causes, but what I find interesting and curious is […] our health authorities have no interest in trying to figure out what’s going on.”

A wealth of evidence has indicated that the pre-vaccine lockdown measures promoted by the federal government and adopted by many states did more harm than good, both to Americans’ health and to the U.S. economy. But Dowd’s testimony suggests that, rather than being the escape many touted them as, the COVID shots continue to exacerbate those same ills.

Many Americans harbor moral and practical reservations about the COVID-19 vaccines, given the use of aborted fetal cells in their development, the superiority of natural immunity, COVID’s low risk to most otherwise-healthy individuals, the vaccines’ failure to prevent infection, their accelerated development under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative giving them only a fraction of the evaluation and development time vaccines normally take, the lack of transparency from their manufacturers, and mounting evidence of serious adverse effects.

The U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 35,616 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of November 25. An April study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such cases, despite claims to the contrary. Reports submitted to VAERS about possible side effects are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit a report, but CDC researchers recognize a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

But VAERS is not the only data source indicating cause for concern. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) has been similarly alarming, showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

Ron Johnson, who narrowly won reelection last month, is one of both the U.S. Senate’s and the Republican Party’s most aggressive watchdogs on the issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and medical dangers.

