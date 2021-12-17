Data suggests vaccine passports are decimating small businesses in Canada 

While small and independent businesses are suffering, large multinational corporations and their owners are enjoying some of the best years for increased wealth in recorded history.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Most businesses in Canada reported a decline in sales after provincial governments forced them to discriminate against the unvaccinated.

An October survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has found that a whopping 68 percent of businesses in the hospitality industry have reported a decline in sales since the installation of vaccine passport discrimination systems across the nation. Similarly shocking figures were also reported in the arts and recreation sector.

Over 60% of businesses required to use vaccine passports report lower sales as a direct result (less than 10% saw an increase). Over half have faced abuse and/or increased costs. pic.twitter.com/QodrdbI6tm — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) December 10, 2021

According to the survey, not only have most businesses reported a drop in sales as a result of the government-mandated discrimination, over 50 percent of the businesses also state that the new policies are forcing them to spend more money on staffing, supplies, and technology to keep up with the regulations.

Currently all provinces and territories in Canada, except for Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, require businesses to enforce some type of vaccine passport system for entry into restaurants, bars, event venues, and recreation centers, among other places.

“Regardless of one’s views on vaccine passports, there is no doubt they’ve led to a further drop in sales for the small businesses required to use them,” wrote CFIB President Dan Kelly.

“Extending this policy extends the losses among hospitality & arts/recreation businesses,” Kelly added.

“Over 60% of businesses required to use vaccine passports report lower sales as a direct result (less than 10% saw an increase). Over half have faced abuse and/or increased costs.”

Despite the devastation caused by the restrictions, Kelly is asking governments for financial support instead of demanding an end to the legally ambiguous regulations, which would allow the businesses to flourish organically.

While small and independent businesses are suffering, large multinational corporations and their owners are enjoying some of the best years for increased wealth in recorded history.

According to Forbes, a record 493 people joined Forbes’ “World’s Billionaires” list during the first year of the COVID-19 emergency. In addition to the new billionaires, who include the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, veteran billionaires have also massively increased their wealth, whereas the middle-classes have been devastated financially.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index stated in January that the world’s 500 richest people, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, added a shocking 1.8 trillion dollars to their wealth during the first 9 months of the pandemic.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Appeal to Catholic Leaders to reject abortion-tainted COVID vaccines and mandates! Show Petition Text 5246 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations. In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of the Diocese of Lancaster, England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances. “The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by three Catholic prelates, including Bishop Athanasius Schneider, several priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia. It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary. Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so. Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.” “Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines. Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.” “I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said. The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition: We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West. The Bethlehem Declaration:

Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’ 'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22). Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27); Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38); Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13); Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children… TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE





**Photo Credit: Mike Baumeister on Unsplash Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

According to a survey done by the International Trade Centre in 2020, it is mainly small and mid-sized businesses globally who have endured the burden of government-imposed COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, not big corporations with billionaires at the helm.

The timeline of the enormous wealth transfer includes the call of Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, with the backing of the United Nations, for a “Great Reset” of the world’s economic systems.

This so-called “reset” has yet to benefit anyone except the uberwealthy and unsurprisingly has the backing of many major world leaders and billionaires such as George Soros.

Standing up for the little man, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò warned the masses in October 2020 that the “Great Reset” is nothing more than a plan by the world’s billionaires to bring about a globalist socialist surveillance state.

“The French Revolution wiped out the Western aristocracy…The Industrial Revolution obliterated the peasants and spread the proletarianization which led to the disaster of Socialism and Communism…The Revolution of ’68 demolished the family and the school,” wrote Vigano.

“This Great Reset, desired by the globalist elite, represents the final revolution with which to create a shapeless and anonymous mass of slaves connected to the internet, confined to the house, threatened by an endless series of pandemics designed by those who already have the miraculous vaccine ready.”



LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











