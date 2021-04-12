Daughter of a New Zealand pro-life activist carries on the tradition with her family

April 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of the Ladies of LifeSite, Michelle Kaufman speaks with the Ladies to discuss what it was like growing up with a mother who was an avid pro-life activist and how she has carried on that tradition in her family.

Listen to the full episode

Michelle Kaufmann is a mother of seven and the Communications Director for Family Life International New Zealand, an organization committed to “build[ing] a culture of life and a civilisation of love by promoting and defending the dignity of human life from conception to natural death, and marriage and the natural family. We achieve our mission through prayer, education and service.”

Even as a child, Michelle was very active in the pro-life movement thanks to her mother who was an avid pro-life activist. Now, Michelle brings her children to pray outside of abortion clinics and is raising a third generation of pro-life warriors.

Michelle’s oldest daughter is 19 years old and just started teaching Theology of the Body at local Catholic schools because she saw that the foundation for respecting human dignity was lacking when she was in high school. She struggled when the lessons on population control, contraception, and abortion contradicted what she had been taught by Michelle at home. She was then inspired to help students see the true beauty of human dignity at various schools in her area to evangelize students through education.

Michelle talks about her fight to defend life and family in New Zealand and how she balances the demands of working to further such a worthy cause without sacrificing her most important vocation: raising holy children.

She also gives listeners a first-hand peek into the extremely strict lockdowns that have been going on in New Zealand and how that is impacting her family and community.

