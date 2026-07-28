David Daleiden highlights Fauci’s role in study that grafted aborted baby scalps onto rats

Under Fauci’s leadership, the NIAID approved funding for horrific experiments that involved grafting aborted babies’ scalps onto the backs of lab rats, pro-lifer David Daleiden noted.

(LifeSiteNews) — Just hours before Dr. Anthony Fauci is to appear before a Senate hearing chaired by Sen. Rand Paul, pro-life hero David Daleiden took to social media to highlight the link between the former COVID chief and a horrifying study sponsored by his NIH agency — the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — in which aborted baby scalps were grafted onto lab rats.

“Dr. Fauci copied a cover-up headline into his diary disputing his role in a study that grafted 5-month aborted baby scalps onto lab rats,” noted Daleiden, yet, “3 weeks earlier, Fauci swore to Congress his NIAID funded the study ‘with the appropriate oversight and guidelines.'”

“You can actually see the photographs in the published study of little baby scalps grafted onto the backs of lab rats growing little baby hairs,” Daleiden told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021. “Those would have been the little hairs growing on heads of little infants … if they hadn’t been killed by abortion and then stitched onto lab rats for experimentation.”

“Dr. Anthony Fauci owns every bit of this study and this issue because as the head of the NIAID office, the buck stops with him in terms of how those grants are spent,” said Daleiden.

“The fact that they were using scalps from 5-month-old aborted babies, that means that the heads of those children probably needed to be intact in order to get the scalps, which is an indication that those are either partial-birth abortion(s), or even infants delivered alive and whole,” he explained to his horrified host.

“Did anyone at Dr. Fauci’s office ever ask the researchers at [the University of Pittsburgh] ‘How are you getting those scalps? How are you getting scalps from the whole heads of fetuses with a partial-birth abortion?” wondered Daleiden.

Dr. Fauci copied a cover-up headline into his diary disputing his role in a study that grafted 5-month aborted baby scalps onto lab rats. 3 weeks earlier, Fauci swore to Congress his NIAID funded the study “with the appropriate oversight and guidelines”pic.twitter.com/apwvoCugJg pic.twitter.com/XEX19bGOTe — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) July 27, 2026

In May 2021, Daleiden’s Center for Medical Progress (CMP) produced a shocking video report showing the University of Pittsburgh to be a major hub for the trafficking of and experimentation on aborted baby organs and body parts. The report linked the funding for the university’s operation to a large grant from U.S. COVID-19 guru Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID office at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In December 2020, LifeSiteNews reported on the atrocities at the University of Pittsburgh.

After publishing a report in the National Catholic Register about the many ways that aborted children were being used for scientific research at major universities and hospitals in the United States, author Stacy A. Trasancos tweeted a summary of her horrifying findings.

Trasancos linked the Mengelian research to Fauci:

Aborted baby scalps grafted onto mice. Their organs transplanted. Humanized mice developed at the University of Pittsburgh, all to study the immune system. Supported by Dr. Fauci’s NIAID. Paid for by us.

Trasancos was executive director of Bishop Joseph Strickland’s St. Philip Institute of Catechesis and Evangelization in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

Bishop Strickland retweeted her report, declaring:

These are crimes against humanity that should be prosecuted. Silence in the face of these atrocities simply adds to the evil. Wake up America! Demand that this stops NOW! https://t.co/sKkDNOfLBJ — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) December 17, 2020

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which ha d been headed by Anthony Fauci, M.D., since 1984.

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