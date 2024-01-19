Davos 2024: Queen Maxima advocates global digital ID for financial services, vaccine verification

Digital IDs are 'good for school enrollment; it is also good for health – who actually got a vaccination or not; it’s very good actually to get your subsidies from the government,' Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stated at the 2024 Davos summit.

(The Sociable) — Queen Maxima of the Netherlands tells the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that digital ID is good for knowing “who actually got a vaccination or not” and for financial inclusion.

On Thursday the Dutch queen continued her crusade to see universal adoption of digital ID because she believes it is good for everything from opening a bank account to enrolling in school and for providing proof of vaccination, aka “vaccine passports.”

It [digital ID] is also good for school enrollment; it is also good for health – who actually got a vaccination or not; it’s very good actually to get your subsidies from the government.

Speaking at the WEF annual meeting panel entitled “Comparing Notes on Financial Inclusion,” Her Majesty said:

In order to open up an account, you need to have an ID. I have to say that when I started this job, there were actually very little countries in Africa or Latin America that had one ubiquitous type of ID, and certainly that was digital and certainly that was biometric. We’ve really worked with all our partners to actually help grow this, and the interesting part of it is that yes, it is very necessary for financial services, but not only.

READ: Heritage Foundation president tells Davos: Future Trump admin must reject all WEF ideas

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at WEF in Davos: [Digital ID] is very necessary for financial services, but not only – it is also good for school enrollment; it is also good for health — who actually got a vaccination or not” #DigitalID #WEF24 https://t.co/DJiO8nISih pic.twitter.com/RgYA2ahXS0 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) January 18, 2024

Beyond financial services, Queen Maxima said that digital ID was good for proving an individual’s vaccination status:

It is also good for school enrollment; it is also good for health – who actually got a vaccination or not; it’s very good actually to get your subsidies from the government.

The Dutch queen also highlighted that for the past 10 years, she had been working on developing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which is a digital stack consisting of digital ID, digital payments systems like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and massive data sharing.

“We’ve been working in the last 10 years on a notion that we call Digital Public Infrastructure. In our experiences in different countries, to actually have these sort of things that are actually very important,” the queen told the WEF panel.

“One of these is IDs, e-signature, digital ID, so that’s extremely important, even having a QR code legislation is very important,” she added.

READ: Argentina’s Javier Milei denounces ‘bloody abortion agenda’ at 2024 Davos summit

Last November, the United Nations and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched their 50-in-5 campaign to get 50 countries to rollout at least one DPI component within the next five years:

Digital public infrastructure (DPI) – which refers to a secure and interoperable network of components that include digital payments, ID, and data exchange systems – is essential for participation in markets and society in a digital era.

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is essential for countries to improve their economies & the well-being of people. Join us for the launch of the #50in5 initiative to discuss how building inclusive DPI can foster strong economies & equitable societies: https://t.co/SB2QDNJp2I pic.twitter.com/S01Rpxq1VP — UNDP Digital (@UNDPDigital) October 25, 2023

As the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, Queen Maxima has been pushing the digital ID agenda for a number of years.

Wonderful to have @UNSGSA HM Queen Máxima of the Netherlands with us at #ID4D event today highlighting the critical role of #DigitalID in inclusive development: https://t.co/bNRaIulRc7 #GoodID #WBGMeetings pic.twitter.com/nNCO8qP50q — World Bank Digital Development (@WBG_DigitalDev) April 12, 2019

#UNSGSA Queen Máxima delivered the keynote speech at today’s @WorldBank #ID4D event on inclusive digital ID for a resilient recovery from #COVID-19. Read it here → https://t.co/vD9uYPtA7P #financialinclusion pic.twitter.com/8W2tk2ImIY — UN SG’s Special Advocate Queen Máxima (@UNSGSA) October 21, 2020

READ: Al Gore compares ‘climate change’ to the Book of Revelation at 2024 WEF summit in Davos

Vaccine passports, by their very nature, serve as a form of digital identity, according to the WEF.

And the WEF envisions digital identity being linked to everything from financial services and healthcare records to travel, mobility, and digital governance.

A WEF report on “Reimagining Digital ID” published in June 2023, says:

“Digital ID may weaken democracy and civil society.”

“The greatest risks arising from digital ID are exclusion, marginalization and oppression.”

Requiring any form of ID risks exacerbating fundamental social, political and economic challenges as conditional access of any kind always creates the possibility of discrimination and exclusion.”

This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us

Queen Maxima is also a staunch advocate for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which cannot operate without a digital ID.

According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Annual Economic Report 2021:

The most promising way of providing central bank money in the digital age is an account-based CBDC built on digital ID with official sector involvement… Identification at some level is hence central in the design of CBDCs. This calls for a CBDC that is account-based and ultimately tied to a digital identity.

#CBDCs can help overcome some barriers facing the unbanked, write Agustín Carstens and H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development @UNSGSA @koninklijhuis @ProSyn https://t.co/C8VXHvDSZ2 pic.twitter.com/aTqJdeTCa2 — Bank for International Settlements (@BIS_org) April 18, 2022

READ: UN secretary-general calls for ‘global governance’ in ‘new multipolar order’ at 2024 Davos summit

At this very moment, governments and central banks all over the world are exploring how to implement Central Bank Digital Currencies that are inextricably linked with pegging every citizen to a digital identity.

A CBDC adds another layer to digital ID, in that it can program permissions on purchases.

Speaking at the WEF’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aka “Summer Davos,” in Tianjing, China, last year, Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad explained that governments could program CBDCs to restrict undesirable purchases and set expiry dates.

You could have a potentially […] darker world where the government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable like say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography, or something of the sort.

“You could have a potentially […] darker world where the government decides that [CBDC] can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable like say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography, or something of the sort”: Eswar Prasad, WEF #AMNC23 pic.twitter.com/KkWgaEWAR5 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 28, 2023

The theme of this year’s WEF Annual Meeting is “Rebuilding Trust.”

Kicking off the meeting this week in his welcome address, WEF founder Klaus Schwab appointed himself and the Davos crowd “trustees” over humanity’s future.

Reprinted with permission from The Sociable.

Share











