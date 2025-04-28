Day 1: Bishop Strickland leads novena for the election of a holy pope

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention.

(LifeSiteNews) — In times of great need and spiritual battle, the Church turns to prayer. As we look upon this solemn moment, in which the Chair of Peter stands vacant once more, we place our trust in God’s providence and pray fervently for the election of a pope who is holy, courageous, and faithful to the unchanging teachings of Christ and His Church.

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention, asking the Holy Ghost to guide the cardinals and raise up a shepherd after the Heart of Christ.

Day 1: The Spirit of Truth

Scripture: “And you shall know the truth: and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32)

Meditation: Pray for a pope who will uphold the fullness of truth without compromise, in charity and courage.

Prayer: Come, Holy Ghost, Spirit of Truth, enlighten the minds and hearts of the cardinal electors. Raise up a shepherd after Thine own Heart, who will lead the Church with clarity, courage, and fidelity.

