Day 2: Bishop Strickland leads novena for the election of a holy pope

(LifeSiteNews) — In times of great need and spiritual battle, the Church turns to prayer. As we look upon this solemn moment, in which the Chair of Peter stands vacant once more, we place our trust in God’s providence and pray fervently for the election of a pope who is holy, courageous, and faithful to the unchanging teachings of Christ and His Church.

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention, asking the Holy Ghost to guide the cardinals and raise up a shepherd after the Heart of Christ.

Day 2: Defender of the Faith

Scripture: “Contend earnestly for the faith once delivered to the saints.” (Jude 1:3)

Meditation: Reflect on the need for a pope who will boldly defend the perennial teachings of the Church.

Prayer: Lord Jesus Christ, Divine Head of the Church, grant us a true pope so that sacred tradition can be preserved and the flock kept free from error. May reverence to the liturgy and devotion to the Holy Eucharist be restored under such sacred rule.

