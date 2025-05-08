Day 2 of the conclave: John-Henry Westen in Rome

As the conclave continues, LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief and CEO John-Henry Westen is in Rome providing breaking updates from the ground.

(LifeSiteNews) — As the conclave continues, LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief and CEO John-Henry Westen is in Rome providing breaking updates.

After the morning session of day two, more black smoke was seen indicating the cardinals have yet to come to a decision.

Who is the other candidate now? Black smoke means that after the third vote, they still could not come to a decision. We’ll see what happens this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3sK2MKOQ0C — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 8, 2025

Just hours later Westen reported that a Traditional Latin Mass was celebrated in Santa Maria Maggiore where Francis is buried. The ancient liturgy was harshly suppressed by Francis’ motu proprio Traditiones Custodes, and thus had not been said at the site for decades.

✝️ HISTORIC MOMENT: Traditional Latin Mass Returns to Santa Maria Maggiore Where Pope Francis Lies at Rest@JhWesten reports from one of Rome’s holiest sites as a long-forbidden Traditional Latin Mass is celebrated just feet from Pope Francis’ tomb—for the first time in decades… pic.twitter.com/ah90VKxs4G — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) May 8, 2025

With the busy atmosphere in Rome, Westen has also had the opportunity to interview other prominent voices and get their thoughts on the conclave, including former Senator Rick Santorum and pro-life hero Jason Jones.

“People are done with the drama, and they want some stability.” @RickSantorum is in the house – Rome! Here is his take on what’s needed in a new pope 👇 https://t.co/Eo5XfndoVe — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 8, 2025

I’m at St. Peter’s Square in Rome with great pro-life hero and defender of the vulnerable @JasonJonesVPP pic.twitter.com/mbCSQKSpzY — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 8, 2025

