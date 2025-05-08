News

Day 2 of the conclave: John-Henry Westen in Rome

As the conclave continues, LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief and CEO John-Henry Westen is in Rome providing breaking updates from the ground.
Featured Image
Jason Jones (left) with John-Henry Westen (right) in Rome at the 2025 conclaveJohn-Henry Westen / X

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
(LifeSiteNews) — As the conclave continues, LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief and CEO John-Henry Westen is in Rome providing breaking updates.

After the morning session of day two, more black smoke was seen indicating the cardinals have yet to come to a decision.

Just hours later Westen reported that a Traditional Latin Mass was celebrated in Santa Maria Maggiore where Francis is buried. The ancient liturgy was harshly suppressed by Francis’ motu proprio Traditiones Custodes, and thus had not been said at the site for decades.

With the busy atmosphere in Rome, Westen has also had the opportunity to interview other prominent voices and get their thoughts on the conclave, including former Senator Rick Santorum and pro-life hero Jason Jones.

LifeSiteNews will update this article as more events on the ground unfold.

 

